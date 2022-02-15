What is the reason for the Russia Ukraine crisis, how did it start?

The Russian-Ukrainian crisis, which started with the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014, came to the brink of war. While Russia, together with Belarus, carried out military exercises both by land and sea by massing troops on the Ukrainian border, EU and NATO member states started diplomacy traffic.

The Russia-Ukraine crisis, which started years ago, has grown and has come to the point of fighting. Ukraine’s rapprochement with western countries was not welcomed by Russia, but the turning point of the crisis between the two countries was the annexation of Crimea in March 2014.

WHAT IS THE CAUSE OF THE RUSSIA UKRAINE CRISIS, HOW DID IT BEGIN?

The history of tensions between Russia and Ukraine actually goes back to the Middle Ages. Because of the crisis-ridden but shared history, Putin often describes the two countries as “one people”.

In 1991, after the Soviet Union, Russia, Ukraine and Belarus established the Commonwealth of Independent States. The aim of Russia with this union was to maintain its influence and to reconnect the countries to itself through cheap natural gas supply. But while Belarus forged a close alliance with Moscow, Ukraine turned its direction increasingly to the West.

The “cold” relationship between the two countries came to a critical threshold in 2014. Taking advantage of the authority vacuum in Ukraine, Russia annexed Crimea in March 2014. Clashes also took place between the pro-Russian separatists, who received support from Russia, and the Ukrainian army in Donetsk, in the east of Ukraine, on the Russian border. Citizens living in Ukraine, whose location is between Europe and Russia, were also divided into poles as Russian and pro-Western.

STATEMENT FROM THE USA ‘RUSSIA WILL OCCUPY UKRAINE’

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Friday that Russia could begin an invasion of Ukraine before the “Chinese Olympics” are over. Sullivan stated that the occupation in Ukraine could start at any time, the Americans should leave the country immediately and they would not carry out an evacuation operation in case of invasion. Sullivan also stated that American citizens should leave the country within the next 24 to 48 hours.

RUSSIA: CALIPER LAUNCHED TO RISE ARTIFICIAL TENSION

The first statement came from Russia regarding the invasion news. In a written statement made by the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, it was stated that the news in the Western media about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine do not reflect the truth, and said, “A coordinated information attack is taking place against Moscow in order to discredit the legitimate demands of the Russian Federation for security guarantees. Western countries and the Western media started a plot to escalate the artificial tension around Ukraine.

INVASION PLAN DETAILS SHARED

While the tensions that increased with the claim that Russia will invade Ukraine, have been rapidly escalating recently with mutual statements, the details of the invasion plan were also shared in the Western press.

According to the plans presented by the commanders in the Kremlin, Russia prepared a multidimensional plan to overthrow the Ukrainian government with 130,000 soldiers.

According to the plan, quoted by the British Daily Mail newspaper, Russia will first enter Ukraine through Belarus and Crimea, then the Russian soldiers deployed on the eastern border of the country will quickly reach Kiev and overthrow the Ukrainian government.

Russian troops entering the country from the east will also prevent Ukraine’s eastern troops from reaching Kiev to defend the capital.

It is also said that because this plan requires speed, Russia prefers lighter vehicles and weapon systems.

‘PUTIN WANTS A PRO-RUSSIAN GOVERNMENT IN KIEV’

Western countries believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to overthrow the pro-Western government in Ukraine and replace it with a pro-Russian one.

Russia has besieged Ukraine from different fronts with 130,000 soldiers already deployed on the borders. It is claimed that 20 thousand Russian soldiers are ready to join the troops.

A source said, “The level of troop and equipment deployment is unique and very worrying. Its purpose is occupation. It is estimated that 15 more Russian troops are on their way to the Ukrainian border,” he said. The source stated that air and naval support is also ready, holidays in many military units in Russia have been canceled, and Russian ships are ready in the Black Sea and Mediterranean.

‘RUSSIAN SOLDIERS ARE PLANNING TO REACH KIEV QUICKLY’

While it is recorded that 60 percent of the combat units in Russia are ready for the invasion of Ukraine, sources state that Russia has to reach Kiev quickly and plans accordingly.

According to the sources, the detailed invasion plan will be submitted to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Putin will make the final decision on the invasion.

Kiev is 240 kilometers from the southern border of Belarus, where Russian soldiers are stationed, and Russian troops can reach the city in 6 hours.

‘PURPOSE BLOODLESS COUP’

One of the sources also stated that Russia does not want its troops to engage in a hot conflict on the streets of Kiev, and that it is aiming for a bloodless coup.