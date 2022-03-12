What is the Popular Metaverse Coin Bloktopia (BLOK)?

What is Bloktopia (BLOK)? Bloktopia is a 21-level virtual skyscraper intended to be built on the Metaverse and designed to respect the total maximum Bitcoin supply of 21 million. BLOCK token holders are called Bloktopians. In this article, we will examine Bloktopia and BLOK Token, one of the Metaverse projects. First, let’s take a look at what the Metaverse is.

What is the metaverse?

Metaverse is a network of virtual environments. It is a fictional virtual universe where all digital media come together. It is seen as the future of the internet. Users who create avatars in the virtual universe to be established here will be able to use cryptocurrencies as a means of payment in this universe. Also, it will be possible for users to earn big bucks in this new virtual universe. Metaverse is one of the projects that is shown as the future of humanity, which will create the virtual world and bring almost many things we do in the world to the virtual environment.

What is Bloktopia (BLOK)?

Bloktopia, on the other hand, is built on top of Unity, a cross-platform video game engine powered by the Polygon network and also by the founders of Sony Playstation VR. The main purpose of the project; It is intended to allow visitors to participate in basic or advanced learning, earn income, play games with friends, build networks and much more.

Bloktopia project is a large platform where the contents of other projects, cryptocurrency brands, exchanges and important messages are displayed, along with other activities and business activities, as well as stores. BLOK token is a metaverse cryptocurrency that offers various privileges to its holders in the Bloktopia universe. BLOK token holders are called Bloktopians. Blockchains may have the opportunity to own real estate, generate revenue from advertising revenue, gaming, networking and various other ways of earning income. BLOK Token is listed on exchanges such as Gate.io, OKX and Bitget. It is not listed on Binance.

Advantages and disadvantages

Bloktopians can earn passive income over the NFT base in the advertising spaces available on Bloktopia.

Bloktopians can earn income through Bloktopia by owning real estate, creating their own networks and other advantages offered by the platform.

Blockchains allow them to not only acquire virtual real estate, but also learn and learn about blockchains and cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bloktopia is an exciting project that creates an independent virtual universe in the Metaverse universe. With the increase in demand for the project, the value of BLOK Token will increase at the same rate.