What is the order of Marvel movies to watch on Disney +?

Since 2008, with the official launch of Iron Man, Marvel has been promoting several films that connect. It’s what we call the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With so many hero stories coming together, it is common to have doubts as to what is the order to watch the Marvel movies available on Disney +. And to help you watch the movies in the correct order, we have separated a list with the respective dates on which the plot takes place. Check out.

Captain America: The First Avenger (1942)

Following the chronological order of events, Captain America’s first film begins the list. The production takes place during World War II, when viewers meet Steve Rogers (Chris Evans). The character becomes the hero after having an experimental serum injected into his body.

Captain Marvel (1995)

Set in the mid-1990s, the plot follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) becoming Captain Marvel. Important MCU characters appear at this point such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), a SHIELD agent, and Monica Rambeau (Akira Akbar), who also appears in the WandaVision series.

Iron Man (2010)

Introducing the Marvel Cinematic Universe in order of release, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is Tony Stark, a multimillionaire businessman who after being kidnapped decides to wear armor to fight crime.

Iron Man 2 (2011)

To continue the chronological order of Marvel films, Iron Man 2 creates new tensions between government entities and Tony Stark.

Thor (2011)

Thor’s hammer (Chris Hemsworth) was introduced in the post-credits scene for Iron Man 2. In the plot, we know more about what would have happened to the Norse god and what his brother Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) intentions were.

The Avengers (2012)

Starting the chronological order of the Avengers, the film brings together several incredible heroes for the first time in theaters. In a way, the production works as a game changer for the next debuts and ends Phase 1 of the launch order.

Iron Man 3 (2012)

With all the conflicts seen in The Avengers, Tony Stark has to deal with some of the harsh consequences. In this context, the hero is faced with a very dangerous investigation involving a super villain.

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

With the villain Loki imprisoned, a new threat takes over Asgard and makes Thor aware of what may be happening. All of these developments culminate in the upcoming Marvel films.

Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014)

Introducing a rather interesting villain within the context of Marvel, Captain America, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) unite against the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) conspiracy.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Directed by James Gunn, one of the most interesting groups in the comics surprised all fans when it first appeared in theaters. His plot surprised viewers because of the captivating characters and intense conflicts.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2014)

Three months after the events seen in the first film, there is the introduction of the villain Ego (Kurt Russell) and all of his goals are exposed by the group after a series of disagreements.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

The team of heroes team up again to fight a powerful force created by the Stark industries. In this context, we first met the twins Pietro (Aaron Johnson) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), in addition to the android Visão (Paul Bettany) – characters who star in the WandaVision series.

Ant-Man (2015)

Finishing Phase 2 of the release order, the audience is introduced to Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), who later becomes Ant-Man.

Captain America Civil War (2016)

After a series of conflicts, the original Avengers group splits in two. Some are in favor of Captain America and others in favor of Iron Man. The rivalry spans every minute of production.

Doctor Strange (Between 2016 and 2017)

Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) appears for the first time as a neurosurgeon who ends up in an accident and knows a new dimension in which his powers can be used for healing.

Black Panther (2017)

Presented during the rivalry of Tony Stark and Steve Rogers, the hero T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman), also known as the Black Panther, returns to his home country, Wakanda, and realizes that his hegemony has been threatened by a new leader.

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Continuing the solo events of the heroes, this time Thor and Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) need to duel in order to prevent something catastrophic from happening in Asgard.

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2017)

In this film, the public finds out more about Hope Van Dyne’s tricks, the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), as well as watching epic clashes between two beloved characters in the audience.

Avengers: Infinity War (2017)

In a new Avengers meeting, this time joining forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy, they must defeat Thanos, who is trying to piece together the Infinity Stones.

Avengers: Endgame (Between 2018 and 2023)

Finalizing Phase 3 of the launch order, there is an outcome for the Avengers saga. The plot is a continuation of the events watched in the previous film and shows several epic fights in search of defeating Thanos.