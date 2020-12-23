What is the new production The Book of Boba Fett about

During the virtual event on Disney’s Investor Day on December 10, it was officially announced that several series derived from Star Wars will arrive in the coming years on the Disney + streaming platform.

Now, following the airing of this year’s last episode of the current season of The Mandalorian, another official announcement was made about a new spin-off coming up on the character Boba Fett.

Fans of TheMandalorian were confused by the announcement, due to not enough information being revealed. Therefore, they did not know if it was a series or a new movie in the same style of Star Wars.

In this sense, the creator of The Mandalorian, Jon Favreau is clearing up that somewhat confusing final title card of season 2 of The Mandalorian, during the Good Morning America program last Monday, December 21.

The Mandalorian showrunner and director explained to fans that the new production called The Book of Boba Fett will in fact be a standalone spinoff series, not some sort of replacement for The Mandalorian season 3.

Recall that the new derivative series The Book of Boba Fett, will have a leading role by the actors Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

Also, it was announced that the executive production team of the new series derived from The Mandalorian, is joined by Robert Rodríguez, the same one who was in charge of directing an episode focused on action-packed Boba Fett in season 2. This is what Favreau said:

“We didn’t want to spoil the surprise during Kathleen Kennedy’s big announcement of all the shows [during Investor Day earlier this month], so they let me keep this one a secret. So this is actually separate from season 3. from The Mandalorian ”.

“But what we didn’t say in that announcement is that the next show, what Kathy called ‘the next chapter,’ will be The Boba Fett Book, and then we go into production right after that on The Mandalorian, back with the character. main thing we all know and love … very soon after that. There’s a lot of Star Wars content coming out, I think they announced 10 projects, I think this will be 11. “



