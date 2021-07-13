What Is The Most Powerful Android Mobile In The World Today According To AnTuTu?

AnTuTu, a large test bed with online tools that phone creators and users use to analyze the new terminals that come on the market, draws up its list every month. And it is the turn of the new month, in which the data was collected for a period from June 1, 2021 to June 30, and the results in the ranking list are average scores instead of the highest scores. high, with “more than 1,000 data of each phone model”.

The data has been calculated on the basis of Antutu V9. If the same phone model has multiple versions of memory capacity, the version with the highest score will prevail. Do you want to change your mobile and are looking for one with a lot of power? What is the most powerful Android mobile on the market according to AnTuTu? Let’s see the 10 most powerful Android smartphones to date:

Snapdragon, Kirin and the first half of 2021

Now that we are past the equator of the year, the new flagship phone market for the first half of 2021 is completely over. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor almost unified the top-of-the-range market in this first half of the year, although the situation was totally different for other brands.

According to AnTuTu, “Although the two new MediaTek Breguet models were powerful, they were not selling well abroad. Huawei HiSilicon Kirin had only few models on the market and it seems they are in a difficult position of not having any new 5G machines to launch. .

Top Ten Android June 2021

1- Nubia Red Magic 6, average score: 842,168

2- ROG Phone5, average score: 815,628

3- iQOO 7, average score: 815,343

4- RealMe GT, average score: 813,851

5- Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, average score: 797,194

6- OnePlus 9 Pro, average score: 793,620

7- Xiaomi Mi 11, average score: 782,521

8- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G (Snapdragon 888 processor), average score: 781,833

9- Xiaomi Mi 11i, average score: 781,429

10- Xiaomi Redmi K40 Pro, average score: 778,372