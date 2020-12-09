What Is The Most Important Chart Of 2020 For Bitcoin?

Some comments came from two famous names about the rise of assets such as Bitcoin and gold, which are seen as safe havens, in 2020. Michael Saylor made a similar comment when Dan Tapiero said that the rise in the US money supply led to the rise of assets like Bitcoin. So what exactly is the relationship between Bitcoin and the money supply? Let’s examine it.

Dan Tapiero shared the graph of the US M2 money supply, saying “The most important graph of 2020”. Tapiero said, “I’ve never seen anything like this before. This graphic heralds positive developments. This year, thanks to the M2 money supply, Bitcoin, gold and stocks have moved upwards, and we should see this again in 2021. said.

Investments based on fiat money will lose value by half

Microstrategy CEO Michael Saylor recently spoke about Bitcoin in a program he attended with Binance CEO CZ. Saylor touched on money supply while talking about Bitcoin’s status as a safe haven. The CEO emphasized that the most important macroeconomic development this year was the increase in the money supply.

Saylor stated that this year there was a K-type recovery and a 24% increase in the M2 money supply value, and that this increase will continue at a rate of 15% in the next 5 years. Stating that this has increased the cost of capital three times, the CEO said that if the investments fail to achieve this expansion, they are doomed to lose value by half.

“If the cost of capital triples, for example, we conclude that fiat investments of 300 trillion dollars will lose value by half in 3-5 years. In other words, everyone will lose half of their fiat assets. Fiat money and its investments will be crushed by this expansion in the money supply. So what should be done? Will you lean towards assets such as gold and commodities?

When you see Bitcoin, which is in the position of digital gold, a marvel of engineering and has all the features of gold, you will say “here is the safe harbor I am looking for”. This is what will solve the problem of 7.8 billion people around the world. Because fiat currencies have collapsed around the world. ”

What does the money supply and M2 tell us?

The money supply refers to the total amount of money spinning in the economy and is measured by various means. For the definition of money supply, we can take a look at the definition made by Mahfi Eğilmez. Mahfi Eğilmez explains the money supply as follows:

“Money supply is the name given to the stock of money available in the market at a time in an economy. It is denoted by the letter M. This concept is greater than the volume of emission, it includes emission, ie banknotes and coins in circulation, as well as other means of purchase. It is possible to measure the money supply in various ways. These measurements are usually divided into two groups; narrow money supply and wide money supply.

M2 is found by adding time deposits to M1. M2 = M1 + Time deposit ”

If the money supply increases at a high rate, the interest rate decreases and inflation rises.

This information is based on the M2 money supply values ​​that Michael Saylor and Dan Tapiero emphasize. As a result of the expansionary monetary policy implementation of the USA during the pandemic period, the M2 value of the money supply increased by approximately 25% this year. This led to the rise of assets seen as safe havens such as Bitcoin and gold. Tapiero said he expects this to continue in 2021. Do you think the effect of the money supply will be effective in the next year?



