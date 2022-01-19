What Is The Market Value Of Sony, Microsoft And Nintendo?

Sony: To start the year 2022 moving the market, Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a US$ 70 billion deal. Thus, the company responsible for Xbox will become one of the biggest when it comes to games for PC, console and mobile devices. Fortunately, there are other giants that continue to fight for their place in the market, including big names like Sony, the owner of the PlayStation brand, and Nintendo.

With the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the market value of the company led by Satya Nadella is expected to increase considerably. However, Sony and Nintendo still account for a large portion of the gaming industry.

Therefore, TecMundo gathered some important details related to the market values ​​of the companies. The three still have a lot of strength in their respective niches, like Nintendo with its games aimed at children and longtime fans.

Valuation figures are retained from CompaniesMarketCap’s database as of January 2020 and may vary. After all, the financial market is constantly moving: the purchase of Activision Blizzard, for example, reduced Sony’s market value by US$ 20 billion, for example.

Microsoft – Market Cap: $2.272 Trillion

If the agreement with Activision Blizzard is concluded, Microsoft will be responsible for classic franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, among others. However, the billion-dollar deal should only be finalized in June 2023, and the sale will only take place after the US government approves the deal.

The last year can be considered one of the best for the company’s games division, as overall revenue increased by up to 32.8% between July 2020 and June 2021, reaching US$ 15.37 billion for the year. At the same time, Xbox Series X and Series S sales increased hardware revenue by 92% and the company had the best period for the services and digital games division – currently, Xbox Game Pass already has 25 million subscribers.