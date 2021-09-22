What is the latest situation in the crypto money markets?

Cryptocurrency markets continue to have active days. So what about Bitcoin and other currencies? Here is the answer…

The fluctuation in the cryptocurrency markets continues at full speed. The price of popular currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin changes day by day. While this situation makes crypto money investors nervous, it also changes the shape of the moves. Many domestic and foreign investors are uneasy due to the lack of confidence in the market.

Cryptocurrency enthusiasts, who are especially skeptical of Bitcoin, prefer to make safer transactions by keeping their money away from risky moves. However, this situation also brings some negative developments. Cryptocurrencies affected by the transactions are going through difficult days. So what’s the latest? Here are the values…

What about cryptocurrencies?

Bitcoin, which has been falling again recently, upset its investors this month. The popular cryptocurrency, which has been on the rise for a while and is expected to break a record by rising above $ 50 thousand again, fell below $ 40 thousand. Fortunately, BTC recovered quickly, gaining 3 percent in the morning and rose back to $ 42 thousand.

While the fluctuation in question affected Bitcoin the most, other popular crypto units managed to survive with minor injuries. The most notable of these, Ethereum lost 4 percent and started trading at $ 2,952. Announcing its name with the support of Elon Musk, Dogecoin, which was on the 1 dollar limit until recently, has a value of 0.21 dollars with an increase of 1% as of now.

Users’ eyes are on Riplle. XRP, which has had a busy day due to the lawsuit it is in, will have a very difficult time if it gets results against the court. However, investors who like to take risks continue their investments because they want a positive outcome of the case. This causes a fluctuating period. It is a matter of curiosity what will happen to Riplle, which is currently trading at $ 0.94.

