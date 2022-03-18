What is the Latest Situation in Bitcoin and Altcoins?

The crypto money market has started a new increase in the past days with the effect of the FED interest rate decision. Since then, there has been an increase in Bitcoin and altcoins. While these increases, Bitcoin rose above $ 40,000, most of the altcoins gained a good momentum.

In this article, we will discuss the latest situation in Bitcoin and altcoins. Here is the latest situation and current levels in the market…

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency in terms of market value, started a rapid increase in the past few days as the market gained upward momentum.

With these increases, Bitcoin quickly rose to $ 41,465. BTC, which later regressed to $ 40,000 levels, was traded between $ 40,000 and $ 41,000 the other day.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $41,000 level. The next major resistance could be near $41,500. A successful break and close above the $41,500 level could start a steady increase. In the stated case, the price could rally to the $42,000 level. Any further gains could send the price towards the $42,500 level in the near term.

However, a downside break below the $39,000 support zone could open the doors for a sharp decline in Bitcoin. In this case, the price could decline towards the $37,500 levels.

As of the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) continues to trade at $537 with a 0.66% drop in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

What is the Latest Situation in Altcoins?

Price movements in the leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin have a direct impact on altcoins in general. Therefore, with Bitcoin currently trading in the red zone, most altcoins are also experiencing decreases.

However, the second largest cryptocurrency by market cap is challenging this decline. So much so that Ethereum is one of the rare cryptocurrencies that has increased despite the decline in the crypto money market.

The popular altcoin managed to rise to the level of $ 2,826 with the increase in the past days. ETH, which has been trading at these levels throughout the day, is also moving at these levels as of today.

As of the time of writing the content, Ethereum (ETH) continues to trade at $2,797, with an increase of 1.10% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap data.

When we look at other cryptocurrencies in the top 10, the situation is as follows;

Binance Coin (BNB) continues to trade at $386, up 0.23% in the last 24 hours, Ripple (XRP) is down 0.09% at $0.78 in the last 24 hours, Terra (LUNA) is up 7.30% in the last 24 hours. Cardano (ADA) is up 2.52% at $0.82 in the last 24 hours, Solana (SOL) is down 1.88% at $85 in the last 24 hours and Avalanche (AVAX) is up 1.46% at $78 in the last 24 hours. continues.