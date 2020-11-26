What Is The Investor Who Received XRP At $ 0.92?

While talking about the decrease in Bitcoin in the last 24 hours, I wonder what is being talked about on the XRP side? Ripple (XRP), which is among the crypto currencies that saw an unexpected decline, is among the coins that came to the agenda on social media. Many people are troubled about Ripple, from an investor buying XRP at $ 0.92 and losing a big loss to those who sleep in XRP for their children. So what did users say with the fall of XRP? Let’s check the pulse of social media.

Ripple (XRP) price has fallen over 20% in the past 24 hours, and some traders have begun commenting on social media with the seen price decline. For example, the sharing of Twitter user WhalePanda attracted a lot of attention among users. WhalePanda sought to alleviate the grief of Bitcoin investors by saying that he was a person buying XRP from the Coinbase exchange at $ 0.92.

Got XRP 2 days ago at $ 0.92

WhalePanda shared the following chart, referring to a person who bought XRP from the Coinbase exchange on November 24 at $ 0.92:

When we came to November 26, the user quoted the post he shared and said:

“If the 15 percent drop in Bitcoin today has scared you, check it out. There is someone who bought Ripple at $ 0.92 2 days ago, now XRP is worth $ 0.54. So don’t worry, you are having a nice day today. ”

Reddit users also suffer

On November 24, a new discussion thread was opened on Reddit’s Ripple subreddit. Reddit users who commented on XRP shared quite mixed posts. Some said that XRP is bullish, while others said they were completely hopeless about cryptocurrencies. The user named Qvesos explained what he did for XRP with all his fatigue.

“I’m exhausted, I’m like an emotional zombie”

Stating that he has been working like a slave for a total of 768 days to invest in XRP and some altcoins, Qvesos said that he was exhausted until his social life. The user, who said about insomnia, stated that his good old days looked like a page from his diary. Stating that he is 22 years old, Qvesos stated that he is not interested in rap music or unnecessary things like his other peers and he wants to leave XRP to his children:

“I’m 22 now and maybe I should act like a 17 year old rapper but I think I should act like an adult. I’ll leave my kids with XRP so they don’t have to work frantically to have financial freedom like me. ”

Saying that he will not sell what he has before XRP reaches $ 5, Qvesos wished everyone good luck by saying that this sacrifice he made will be a good subject of the thanksgiving table with his family in the future.



