What is the Increase the Number of Ethereum Addresses?

Favorable week for Bitcoin, with cryptocurrency’s significant price rally. Although Ethereum’s price did not set the market on fire, its numbers on the chain were better than Bitcoin last week.

Coinmetrics’ latest report suggested that Bitcoin’s active addresses decreased 2.7% and transactions 3.1%. Ethereum, on the other hand, recorded a 27% active address increase this week, registering more than 600,000 addresses for at least 3 consecutive days. This is the first time since January 2018. Additionally, further analysis showed another bullish trend in terms of addresses.

Ethereum addresses lead Bitcoin in terms of value density. Bitcoin pioneered the number of addresses holding a minimum of $ 1 with 24 million addresses. But Ethereum is slightly behind, with about 21.2 million addresses.

However, Ethereum was way behind when we compared addresses with a certain range of $ 1-10. The report mentioned:

“There are about 16.45M BTC addresses holding at least $ 10 and around $ 6.51 million for ETH. This means there are close to 15 million ETH addresses holding between $ 1 and $ 10, compared to around 7.55 million for BTC.

While it can be concluded from the data on the chain above that Ethereum is clearly the leader in widespread adoption right now, in fact more clarification needs to be made for the ‘asset’ held by these addresses.

Bitcoin Addresses Only Holds BTC

Ethereum addresses rose more than Bitcoin last week, with data suggesting that this coincided with the growth of the stablecoin supply. Stabilcoin active addresses reached their all-time high on October 15th, and USDT, USDC holding Ethereum addresses paved the way.

While Bitcoin addresses definitely hold BTC, interoperability of Ethereum addresses also allows it to hold stablecoins. Such a situation may have increased the number of ETH addresses ranging from $ 1- $ 10.

Bitcoin addresses seem more secure and credible, as they carry transparency in terms of the value held in BTC assets.



