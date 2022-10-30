What is the hidden connection between Meghan Markle’s emerald necklace and her son Archie Harrison?

Meghan Markle has always been associated with something that set her apart. Whether it’s her fearless and courageous personality or the way she behaves in public, everything stuns the crowd she walks among. The Duchess of Sussex went out in one of these outfits to walk through the streets of Montecito. In addition to this, she put on a special decoration in honor of someone special that we didn’t notice. Did you understand what she was wearing?

The mother of two children killed a special outfit on her way shopping a couple of days ago. Megan was wearing a dark jumpsuit with bloomers complementing her oversized brown hat. In addition to the chic style, the Duchess wore an olive green sweater that fell freely over her shoulders. I wonder what you missed? Read on to find out more.

The story of the creation of the Emerald stone worn by Meghan Markle

As Hellomagazine magazine told us, Meghan Markle was spotted wearing an emerald solitude necklace with the image of Logan Hollowell’s little queen for 3,000 euros as she strolled through the streets. It was a gold chain in general with a small green emerald that you could just blink and skip, surrounded by another layer of gold.

However, what made it even more special and priceless was the unconditional love that accompanied her. And all this for her son, who turns four next year, Archie Harrison (Mountbatten-Windsor). Although she is known for her extremely extensive collection of necklaces, it stood out from the rest for its special meaning associated with it.

The reason it was a tribute to her first child is because little Archie’s birthstone is also an Emerald. On some sites, it is also believed that the emerald is more of a good luck charm that brings prosperity and growth. Also called the stone of love and romance, it is said that it helps to improve personal relationships and restore broken ties.

It all makes sense to wear the Duchess of Sussex. More than any beliefs and ideologies associated with it was her love for Archie. Returning to Megan’s outfit, adding a gold Cartier love bracelet to her relaxing but stylish jumpsuit. Most importantly, it was Princess Diana’s gold Cartier watch and a necklace dedicated to baby Archie.