What is the Haven Protocol on the Rise with KuCoin News?

For users of the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin, the Haven Protocol (XHV) has announced. What is the XHV coin whose price has risen above 20% in the last 24 hours with the KuCoin listing announcement, when and on which currency pairs will the transactions begin?

KuCoin, one of the most preferred crypto money exchanges worldwide, announced today that it has added the Haven Protocol to the platform. According to the official statement published by the KuCoin exchange, users started deposit transactions for XHV with the publication of the announcement.

Exchange users can trade Haven on December 16. KuCoin users can withdraw money for XHV after 17:00 on December 16. KuCoin exchange will support transactions in XHV / USDT parity for Havan coin.

Haven (XHV) price increased by more than 20% in one day

The Haven coin price has risen by 23.4% in the last 24 hours as of the time of writing. XHV can be bought and sold for $ 4.15. The market value for XHV is just above $ 58 million. Thanks to the momentum gained with the announcement of Haven KuCoin, it ranks 161st in terms of market value.

While the all-time high price for XHV was $ 7.27, which was recorded about 2.5 years ago, this leap has delighted XHV investors. The trading volume for the Haven coin in one day is over half a million dollars.

What is the Haven Protocol (XHV)?

Built on the Monera network known for its privacy feature, Haven also promises privacy for its users. XHV is based on a proof-of-work algorithm and unlike many cryptocurrencies, while producing synthetic assets, Haven follows a “burn” strategy for the coin and thus aims to prevent price fluctuations. Haven explains its purpose as creating a decentralized finance platform where crypto-backed loans and interest-bearing savings accounts can be provided.

The total supply for XHV is currently set at 18.4 million, and the number of XHVs currently in circulation is just over 14.1 million. Investors can use platforms such as Bittrex, TOKOK, CITEX and TradeOgre to buy, sell or store Haven.



