Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean escaped with minor burns and scrapes from a terrible accident in which his car split in two and burst into flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. What is the Halo in F1 cars after the pilot survived the accident? The answer to the question began to be wondered.

What is the Halo that saved the F1 pilot?

In the dramatic footage of the incident, the 34-year-old French driver suddenly turned his car into a fireball after crashing into a barrier at 221 km during Sunday’s race. The driver, who has burns in his hands and ankles, continues to be treated in the hospital.

Developed F1 technologies that protect the pilot leaving the vehicle after 27 seconds were also a matter of curiosity. These technologies include carbon fiber used in the car’s life cell and an alloy made of Kevlar. This technology is now widely used in the space industry.

The second and indeed the most important factor is the barrier piece made of titanium called Halo, which protects the pilot’s head. This piece only weighs 7 kilograms, but can withstand 12 tons of load due to its alloy.

Apart from these two technologies, another material that saved Romain Grosjean’s life was Nomex fiber technology, which was produced for 35-40 seconds against 850 degrees heat and flame.



