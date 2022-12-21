What Is The “Goodbye” Sound in TikTok? Musician Fedor Goes Viral

Any active TikTok user has probably heard the “Goodbye” sound in the video on their For You page, but who created it? Where is this from?

Every day, millions of TikTok users probably hear an extremely viral sound without even noticing where it comes from and who is behind the clip.

An example of this is the recent “Goodbye” sound, which has been used in almost 500,000 videos that have gained hundreds of millions of views.

But many are wondering where the sound came from. Here’s everything we know about Feder’s “Goodbye.”

What is “Goodbye” from Feder TikTok?

First released in 2015, “Goodbye” was recorded by French DJ Feder featuring singer Anne-Lyse Blanc.

However, the video for the song, which has gone viral on TikTok over the past few months, is a “slower” version.

As part of the trend, the song is used to demonstrate various transitions of the face or body of an influential person, and it has been used by many famous influencers.

In October 2020, Kylie Jenner, along with James Charles, posted a video using sound, which gained more than six million likes.

Around the same time, TikTok influencer and now 100 Thieves member Vinnie Hacker made a trend in the shower, while collecting more than three million likes.

In addition, his video has more than 107,000 comments from fans of the creator.

For those interested in checking out the full version of the song, Feder uploaded a music video to YouTube when the song was launched, and at the time of writing the song, it had gained almost 120 million views.

Despite the fact that the song is almost ten years old, it is clear that it still resonates with fans of the genre.