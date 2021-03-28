What is the CE seal we find on the products?

You may have already noticed the presence of the letters CE on a product in your home or work. But do you happen to know what they mean?

What does the CE seal mean?

It is the French acronym for Conformité Européenne (in Portuguese, “European Conformity”), a European seal that indicates compliance with the health, safety and environmental protection standards defined for the region.

By including the CE marking on a certain product, the manufacturer declares that it meets the required legal requirements and, for this reason, can be marketed throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) – which, in addition to the countries of the European Union, includes Iceland , Norway and Liechtenstein.

Requirements for obtaining the CE seal

First of all, it is important to emphasize that the CE seal is mandatory only for products for which there are European Union specifications and which require its presence, regardless of where the actual production takes place. This regulation is aimed at selling in the territory.

Altogether, there are 25 categories, including medical and industrial equipment, measuring instruments, toys and low-voltage products – such as chargers for smartphones and tablets.

In most cases, the evaluation of local parameters can be done by the manufacturer itself. On the other hand, when it comes to products with a higher level of risk involved, it is necessary to provide an external evaluator.

In this context, it is the role of each company to ensure that everything is within the standards, gather the appropriate technical documentation and sign a declaration of conformity. Only after that is it time to insert the CE seal, which, according to official guidelines, must always appear on the product in a visible, legible and unappealable manner.

Regulation in Brazil

In the case of products for telecommunications, the equivalent to the CE in the United States is the FCC seal (acronym for Federal Communications Commission). In Brazil, the same validation is carried out by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), following the Regulations for Conformity Assessment and Homologation of Telecommunications Products.

According to the document of the Brazilian governmental institution, approved by Resolution No. 715, of October 23, 2019, homologation is a mandatory requirement for companies to market their telecommunications products in Brazil. In this way, consumers can feel more confident about the standards of safety, quality, efficiency and non-aggression to the environment.

In the case of models sold on a global scale, it is common to notice the presence of different stamps on the same product, which means that there is authorization for their sale in these territories.