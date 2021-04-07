What is the best way to achieve immortality?

I always like to tell friends that we have to leave a legacy, why live without making a difference? Even if it is like pride for many. Living without being well regarded is like dying without making a difference. Still, death is the single biggest obstacle in life, as it is the only unsolved thing.

Has it ever crossed your mind how much you work and try to make life worthwhile and then have to die? So, that’s why I as a neuroscientist look in artificial intelligence for a solution to be eternal, but in an intelligent way, without disastrous consequences. So what would be the best process?

Is immortality already possible?

The dream of immortality may be closer. Neuroscience is exploring the effectiveness of mind transfer through current studies on the physical basis of memory. Be it through cryogenics, freezing the brain, or transporting memories to the machine. It would be alchemy, the philosopher’s stone that provides healing and eternal life.

Without delay, I will explain how cryogenics works and what advances have been made in this area so far, as well as other methods to eternalize memory. If what we are is what we know we are, if our memories are responsible for the reason of life, if through it we know what we have been through and imagine what we can go through, to be able to have all the memorable process of our history up to the point of disconnection and the to activate, the stored memories are precursors to the new memories, it’s what we have to focus on.

Cryogenics is already used successfully in the preservation of human embryos and organs, but in the case of immortality, when we have already formatted engrams of memories of our entire lives in our neurons, the process would have to occur while alive, which is not allowed in most countries, the other factor is knowing when the individual will die, since after death they will not have their memories recovered. Without oxygenation, neurological cells do not last more than five minutes. And the other problem is knowing the right time to reactivate the brain, how to defrost it without damaging its structure.

How Cryogenics Works

First the blood is drained from the body and replaced by a cryoprotective liquid, a substance used to protect biological tissue from freezing damage such as ice crystals that cause irreparable damage to the body’s cells, then the corpse is subjected to temperatures below -150º C and place it in a liquid nitrogen tank where it will remain upside down, as a precaution for the brain not to suffer damage if there is a leak being protected at the base of the freezer.

Names like James Bedford, professor of psychology at the University of California, died at 73 of kidney cancer, Ted Williams, 84-year-old baseball star, Robert Ettinger, precursor to cryogenics, died at 93 and Hal Finney, programmer Bitcoin pioneer, dead at the age of 93, awaits the moment to be thawed in the future.

How DNA copy is made

DNA copying is more complex for those who want to achieve immortality, memories are limited, you can have the hint of personality, but it does not have its mold. You will not have the full memories of a lifetime and as I said, without memory, there is no life.

For this reason, I discard the two options above, the chances in cryogenics that, when returning, we will be disconnected, with neuronal dysfunction are great. If a trauma to the neuronal cell caused by Covid-19 already causes sequelae, can you imagine the freezing? I don’t want to hit the hammer because we’re talking about science, will it work? But for me, the most plausible thing is: saving memory and implanting it in a robot.

Is it possible to store memory in a robot?

The idea is very interesting, to upload all your memory and, bingo! It is back in the future. But it’s not that simple. Your personality is the consequence of a whole mold of memory, genetics, culture, sensory experiences, climate and other factors that make you who you are.

These are microscopic and quantum phenomena that we are reporting, for those who read Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle, I would conclude that this would not be possible. The subjectivity that reveals the mind, emotional memories, is the biggest challenge in artificial intelligence.

At first, the brain’s memory should be scanned and transferred to a computer program, without damaging the brain, or there would be a risk of it not working out and putting everything to waste. The problem is that the machine is convinced of being you and does not want or want what is yours, like your girlfriend or boyfriend for example.

But what’s the use of bringing our memories back if you can’t feel the thrill of having them? Life without emotion there is no motivation. Or we would have to manufacture artificial neurotransmitters to generate emotion in the new body, or machine. But what is the emotion of those who have been healed of pain if they have not had pain?

That is, every detail of life, every drop of rain that falls on your forehead, transcribes reactions that are stored derived from the senses and if the senses are not the same, it is not the same, that is, it is not you.

First, we have to define what the mind is. Personally I think that the mind is a set of factors derived from neurons and from all biochemistry that lives up to its existence. This periodic emotional tithe defines the personality based on the awareness that, in turn, defines you. Do you know the phrase that the good things in life are in the little things? Because it’s the little things that make us who we are and every biological process has to happen for a robot to be you, me, us in the future.

The problems of these processes for immortality are some: What would it be like to wake up in another body or object if our memories were also shaped based on our physical appearance? What would it be like to be rewired in a different world than the one we memorized? And to know that the people we love no longer exist? And the adaptation to time, to the time, if our memories are made based on our time? How would it be to be reborn in another time without being adapted, what consequences would we suffer? And finally, what if we reactivate when there is no more humanity and are controlled by machines? And if everyone decides to eternalize, where would it fit so many people?

It doesn’t hurt to use your imagination, because in science, the good thing is to think that everything is possible if there are chances of it being. Based on imagination and knowledge, we persist in studies that reveal discoveries that were responsible for living longer and better than before and, who knows, for eternity while we last.