What is the best option to have in your home office?

Today, most work is carried out using a computer. Thus, we can fulfill the most diverse tasks in all fields and, best of all, it is not necessarily from an office, but also from the comfort of our home.

In this sense, having adequate computer equipment is essential. So the question arises as to which is the best option for us, a Desktop or a Laptop. Therefore, this time we show you two of the best options available in each type, to help you choose your ideal device.

First up we have the ultra-slim Asus VivoBook L203MA laptop, which has been designed to help you be productive all day long. It’s compact and lightweight at 11.6 inches, powered by the latest Intel processor and long-lasting battery. It also offers compatibility with a wide range of software and peripherals, so you can enjoy a range of possibilities when working.

On the other hand we have the Lenovo IdeaCentra AIO 3 computer, which is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U processor with Radeon graphics, which allows multitasking to be very easy. Its FHD screen offers you an exceptional viewing experience, from wide angles as well and with a greater field of view.

Finally, both kits are an extraordinary choice, as they include everything you need to do your job efficiently, but while you decide, you can look at both in greater detail again.

1. Asus VivoBook L203MA ultra slim laptop

It is considered as one of the best laptops, its actual transfer speed is USB 3.0 and 3.1. On the other hand, it comes with Windows 10 operating system, which includes it preloaded.

It is thus a compact, functional and lightweight option that you can have anywhere in your home to work comfortably. Best of all, its long-lasting battery allows you to use it for hours.

2. Lenovo IdeaCentra AIO 3

This is a stylish stand-and-stand computer, which saves desk space. It includes a three-in-one card reader and an HDMI output to install an additional display.

It has been designed to meet your needs, you can tilt its support according to the right angle for your tasks. It also allows you to adjust the screen to avoid light reflections.

