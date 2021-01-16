What is SWORD in the Marvel series at Disney +?

SWORD, a fictional agency that goes against terrorism in the Marvel universe of characters, will have another meaning on WandaVision. She first appeared as a social counterpart to SHIELD, in the comic series Astonishing X-Men.

In the first two episodes of WandaVision, viewers saw that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her beloved Vision (Paul Bettany) are going to live in the picturesque town of Westview to begin a new chapter in their lives. The plot, shown in a classic sitcom format, has its own aesthetic, but some mysteries already seem to lurk around them.

In the Disney + series, the SWORD abbreviation has changed and now stands for “Sentient Weapon Observation Response Division” instead of “Sentient World Observation and Response Department”. Thus, it seems that the agency is definitely watching everything that happens to the Scarlet Witch and her husband in this new place.

SWORD in WandaVision: opening episodes show new agency mechanisms

In the series, the new meaning of SWORD appears for the first time in the final moments of the pilot episode. An unidentified man is seen watching the pair on television and notes something on a notepad with the organization’s logo. It seems that now they want to infiltrate the couple’s alternative reality.

In the second episode, we see the same agency logo on a mysterious red and yellow toy helicopter that falls from the sky, which is noticed by Wanda. Things start to get intense from there, as the black and white world that she knew is changing.

At the end of this episode, the audience also meets a possible SWORD agent, who comes out of a manhole on the road near Wanda e Visão’s house in a characteristic beekeeper uniform. The logo is once again present.

What will SWORD do in the next episodes of WandaVision?