What is Static IP, Differences with Dynamic IP?

IP addresses, which we can define as the online identity of every device that can connect to the Internet, are divided into two as static IP and dynamic IP. You can gain full control over your IP address by learning the answers to the curious questions such as what is dynamic IP, what is a static IP, what is it for, and what are the differences.

Every device, every server, every website that connects to the Internet has an IP address. IP addresses, which are a complex structure consisting of numbers, turn into website names in the sense we know thanks to DNS servers. Users’ devices have two types of addresses, static and dynamic IP. Well; what is dynamic and static IP, what is it for, what are the differences between them?

The answer to the question of what is dynamic and static IP can be given in a few short sentences, but detailed studies are required to see the differences between them. Because not every device works with every IP address. When you know the answers to questions such as what is a dynamic IP, what is a static IP, what is it and what are the differences between them, you can have full control over your own IP address and make the changes you want.

What is a static IP?

Static IP is the unchanging IP address of the device connecting to the internet. The static IP address will remain the same until the device is no longer used or a rooted network arrangement is made. Important equipment and devices such as servers have a unique static IP address.

Static IP addresses are generally assigned by internet service providers and are clearly stated in your contract with the provider. Among the IPv4 and IPv6 addresses, IPv4 is the address used for static IP. The static IP address on IPv4 is permanent and cannot be changed.

What is a dynamic IP?

Dynamic IP is the changeable IP address of the device that connects to the Internet as its name suggests. Dynamic IP addresses are assigned to devices by DHCP servers. Since static IP is not sufficient for roaming, dynamic IP is assigned. For example, while a hotel has only one static IP address; Each of the different devices and devices in the rooms can have a different dynamic IP address.

Differences between Static IP and Dynamic IP:

Ease of configuration

Server hosting

Easy remote access

Communication reliability

Physical location matches

Being open to threats

Being vulnerable to physical threats

IP address usage

Disconnection issues

Cost

Ease of configuration:

Installation and management of static IP addresses are carried out very easily by DNS servers automatically. Dynamic IP addresses are configured automatically by DHCP servers. That is, the next available dynamic IP address that the device will have is assigned by the server.

Server hosting:

If you have a web site server or e-mail system server, it is extremely important for the stability of the connections to support these servers with static IP. Directing users who want to connect to your servers to your servers via DNS will be much faster and safer with static IP. The service provided by dynamic IP addresses will not be sufficient in this regard.

Remote access convenience:

You can easily access a device with a static IP address with a different VPN network or a different remote access program, but dynamic IP does not give a successful result in this regard. In general, it is known that remote access programs used by everyone have problems in accessing dynamic IP addresses, and even if they do, different problems occur during the connection.

Communication reliability:

Static IP system is one step ahead in terms of voice over internet protocol called VoIP in short. It has been observed that conversations between static IP addresses are uninterrupted and provide a stable connection, especially during online video and voice calls, which are frequently used today. It is highly possible that you will experience some problems with dynamic IP addresses.

Physical location matches:

Since static IP addresses are fixed and unchangeable, you can match your location and experience the advantages of this situation. Dynamic IP addresses, on the other hand, cannot match your location as they can be easily changed. Both situations have positive and negative sides to each other. However, it is known that location and IP matching can cause problems.

Being vulnerable to threats:

Since static IP is a fixed address, it is open to all possible online threats. An online attack will find the target directly because the static IP is always at the same point. In the dynamic IP address, this situation is completely opposite. It is extremely difficult to find the target via dynamic IP in an attack. Even if there is an attack, it will take time to reach the original target by following the dynamic IP address.

Being vulnerable to physical threats:

Even if we put aside the online threats, it can be easily determined where you are directly as a result of the static IP and location match. In the dynamic IP address, your physical location will not be easily detected in any possible case, since the location and IP match does not occur. However, it should not be forgotten that there is no such thing as impossible.

IP address usage:

Dynamic IP addresses can be automatically renewed, changed, and used repeatedly, while static IP addresses are fixed and unchangeable. When you buy a new device to connect to the same network, server, you do not need to delete your old dynamic IP address; A new dynamic IP address is automatically assigned or the old one is transferred to the new device and continued to be used.

Connection interruption issues:

Dynamic IP addresses are assigned automatically by DHCP servers. However, there may be delays in assigning IP addresses, although not infrequently. This situation may cause problems such as tightening, freezing and delay during connection. Connections established with static IP will generally provide a stable connection service.

Cost:

Static IP addresses are assigned by your internet service provider and are clearly written in the contract. However, in some cases, internet service providers charge extra for the static IP addresses they assign. This is not the case with dynamic IP addresses. You can find out if your ISP is overcharging for a static IP address before making a deal.

We have answered questions such as what is the dynamic and static IP, which are the types of IP addresses found on every device, server, and internet sites connected to the Internet, what is it for, what are the differences between them. Knowing the differences in question, you can save costs, eliminate problems during connection, and use the best IP address for you.



