What Is Spacedesk That Allows You To Use Your Mobile Device As A Second Monitor, How To Use It?

If you are not content with a single monitor but do not want to buy a second monitor while using your computer, you can use your mobile device screen as a second monitor with the Spacedesk multi-monitor application. Let’s examine in all details the questions that are curious about what Spacedesk is, what it does, how it is used.

When using a desktop or laptop computer, a single monitor does the job for all users most of the time. However, in some cases, your screen may not be sufficient due to the applications that need to be open at the same time and followed. In this case, buying a second monitor would be a pretty expensive option, so the best option is to use a multi-monitor app like Spacedesk and turn the mobile device you already have into a second screen.

With the Spacedesk application, you can connect the screen of your Windows computer to the screen of your iOS or Android mobile device, wired or wirelessly, and use it as a second screen. Let’s examine all the questions step by step in detail, such as what Spacedesk stands out among its peers with its features such as being completely free and offering an easy-to-use interface, what is it for, how to use it.

What is Spacedesk?

Spacedesk, developed and published by datronicsoft, is a multi-monitor application. Most of the time, it allows users who are accustomed to mirroring the screen of your mobile device to the computer, to do the opposite, that is, to mirror the computer’s screen to the mobile device. With Spacedesk, you gain a much larger workspace by using your mobile device as a second screen.

What does Spacedesk do?

With the Spacedesk multi-monitor application, you can use your mobile device as a second monitor by mirroring the screen of your Windows operating system computer to the iPad and iPhone screen with the iOS operating system, or to the screen of the smartphone and tablet with the Android operating system, wired or wirelessly.

How to use Spacedesk?

Method #1: Mirroring computer screen to Android device with Spacedesk

Method #2: Mirroring computer screen to iOS device with Spacedesk

Method #3: Mirroring computer screen to mobile device via internet browser with Spacedesk

Method #1: Mirroring computer screen to Android device with Spacedesk:

Step #1: Download Spacedesk desktop version suitable for your Windows operating system from here.

Step #2: Complete the Spacedesk desktop setup.

Step #3: Download the Spacedesk Android mobile app from here.

Step #4: Make sure the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth features are turned on.

or

Step #5: Connect the mobile device to your computer with the USB cable.

Step #6: Pair devices via Spacedesk.

Step #7: You’re done.

With the Spacedesk multi-monitor application, simply follow the steps above to mirror your Windows computer’s screen to your Android mobile device and use it as a second monitor. During the installation of the Spacedesk desktop application, the Windows firewall may give warnings. Disabling the firewall is not recommended, but you can give permissions for the app.

Method #2: Mirroring computer screen to iOS device with Spacedesk:

Step #1: Download Spacedesk desktop version suitable for your Windows operating system from here.

Step #2: Complete the Spacedesk desktop setup.

Step #3: Download the Spacedesk iOS mobile app from here.

Step #4: Make sure the devices are connected to the same Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth features are turned on.

or

Step #5: Connect the mobile device to your computer with the USB cable.

Step #6: Pair devices via Spacedesk.

Step #7: You’re done.