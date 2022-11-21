What Is Restricted Mode in TikTok and How to Disable It?

Some TikTok users report that their accounts have been incorrectly switched to restricted mode — but what is restricted mode and how to disable it?

TikTok has a huge number of users who check the app every day to keep up with new trends and follow the lives of their favorite authors.

Many of these users are teenagers, and to protect them from certain types of content in the app, TikTok has introduced a “restricted mode”.

What is restricted mode in TikTok?

On their website, they explain: “Restricted Mode is a setting at the account settings level that restricts the appearance of content that may not be suitable for all audiences.

It can also be used for anyone who wants to filter out certain types of content in the app, and it can be enabled in the settings. To turn it on and off, you will need to enter a password that will allow parents to set up a filter for their child.

How to disable restricted mode in TikTok

In February 2022, some users started reporting that their accounts were suddenly and possibly mistakenly switched to restricted mode.

If you want to disable restricted mode, do the following:

Open TikTok.

Go to your profile page.

Tap the three lines at the top, then tap Settings and Privacy.

Scroll down and click “Content Settings”.

Select “Restricted Mode” and use the access code to disable it.

However, since some people seem to have been affected by the glitch, it means they don’t know the password that allows them to disable restricted mode.

If your account has suddenly been put into restricted mode and you can’t turn it off, you can contact TikTok about the problem via their official support account on Twitter.