What is Reddit Replace, how to draw? A big challenge on Reddit Replace!

Two drawings left their mark on the map at the Reddit R Place evening, where many Turkish Twitch publishers, especially Elraenn, organized a collaboration in support. The portrait of Ataturk and the Turkish flag were the drawings that remained the most overnight. Again, the most popular Twitch publishers in Turkey, Pqueen and Hype, also organized important sweepstakes with their teams at night.

WHAT IS REDDIT R PLACE?

Reddit R Place is an entertaining place to draw Reddit, one of the most popular social networks. Users can create various drawings in an organized manner on a giant image, where drawings can be made using pixels. Since the drawing area is open to users from all over the world, things drawn by unorganized people are instantly closed by other users, and other drawings are placed on top of it.

HOW TO DRAW A REDDIT R PLACE?

To draw, you must first have a Reddit account and then log in to r/place. You can zoom in by clicking on the image on the screen that appears, and you can add the desired color by clicking on the squares. You can create a large drawing by selecting the desired color from Reddit’s 16-color palette.