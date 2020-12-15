What is Quantum Chess? How to play?

Forget the breathtaking scenes of the recently famous Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit or Spock’s famous 3D chess game in Star Trek. If these characters are confident, let them participate in a quantum chess tournament! The first example of such a tournament in the world was held at the virtual Q2B 2020 conference on December 9, 2020. Aleksander Kubica of the Amazon company left the tournament with victory. [1]

What is Quantum Chess? How did it come about?

What exactly is quantum chess? Actually your chess; It is a complex version that includes high-level quantum concepts such as superposition, entanglement, and interaction. [2] Spiros Michalakis, one of Caltech physicists, said in a live broadcast during the tournament:

It’s like playing chess between parallel universes. There are different boards in different universes but they are all interconnected. This puts even Star Trek’s 3D chess into a funny state.

Quantum chess played in the tournament is the invention of Chris Cantwell of Quantum Realm Games. While Cantwell received his graduate education in quantum computing at the University of Southern California, he also began a course project on creativity and inventions. In an interview with Gizmodo in 2016, he says: [3]

My main goal was to develop a chess game with a completely quantum nature so you could play with quantum phenomena. I didn’t want it to be a game that only teaches quantum mechanics. In fact, just by making this game, I myself started to understand quantum phenomena in a much more intuitive way.

For the Kickstarter funding campaign needed to produce a commercial version of quantum chess, Bill and Ted’s character “Bill” Alex Winter directed a short video shoot. You can watch the video named Anyone Can Quantum below. In this video, Paul Rudd, who was scaled down to subatomic size for the movie Ant Man, challenged Stephen Hawking for a game of quantum chess. The video includes not only Hawking and Rudd’s play, but also a great voiceover performed by Bill and Ted’s “Ted” character, Keanu Reeves. The video was aired at an event called One Entangled Evening in January 2016 and was the kick-off video for a Caltech conference on the future of quantum computing. The 12-minute video has already been watched by millions of people.

How to Play Quantum Chess?

Cantwell says you don’t need to be a quantum physicist to play the game; however, knowing the rules of normal chess will help you grasp the game quickly.

In the quantum chess game, there are more than one board with game pieces and the number of pieces is not fixed. Players can make “quantum moves” in addition to ordinary chess moves; all they have to do is announce what kind of move they are making. Pawns move forward as in normal chess; however, other parts can either make standard moves or quantum moves… For example, they can be in more than one frame at the same time. However, players see only one board representing all the boards in front of them. Each singular move runs simultaneously on all boards.

Any quantum move creates a superposition of the game boards; that is, with each quantum move, the possible game boards are doubled. When a quantum move is made, the game piece has a 50% chance to move up to 2 standard moves; With a 50% probability, it will not make any action. Which probability is realized will only be determined by a quantum measurement later in the game. Because of the superposition, these stones are entangled with each other, so their locations are interrelated. In a 2016 blog post, Cantwell describes the quantum move of the white queen from D1 to D3:

We have two possible boards. In one of these, the queen didn’t even move. In the other, the vizier moved. There is a 50% probability of “existence” on both boards. The game will get extremely complicated in just a few moves if we see every possible board. Therefore, there is only 1 board in front of the player. After the quantum queen move, the player sees the board like this:

The bluish “fill” effect in each queen indicates the probability of the queen being in that square. The same queen can be in multiple locations at the same time on the same board. In the next round, the player can choose to move any of those multiple possibilities.

You can learn more about how the game is affected by superposition here.

Stones can also be found entangled with each other. For example, a critical strategy Rudd used against Hawking in the video above was based on this. To determine exactly where the entangled piece is, the player must take a measurement. Indeed, this is the only way to win the game of quantum chess, because the “check” or “checkmate” is impossible. A player has to capture his opponent’s king, and the way to do this is to quantumize his position. The game ends when the king dies 100%. Since it can be found in more than one frame at the same time, a piece can be alive and dead at the same time (this is called the Schrödinger Condition)!

You cannot eat another piece using quantum moves. But using quantum moves, you can try to move to a position where a piece is already in superposition. This is not an eating spree. Instead, a measurement is taken. Because a stone can exist in more than one place (superposition), it can result in a square being held by more than one stone. When this happens, a measurement is made and according to this measurement result that square can only be held by 1 stone. Measurement consists of looking at that square and seeing what is going on. When you do this, you can see which stone is in that square.

But at the same time, time in the tournament is limited. This is why Kubica managed to defeat his rival Google’s Doug Strain in the first official tournament. Strain’s time is over. And yes, Alex Winter is still a fan of quantum chess. It says:

The idea of ​​combining quantum with something more understandable, something that many people pondered on for a very long time, I think, is an amazing idea.



