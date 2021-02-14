What is QLED, technology used in smart TVs

QLED technology was unveiled in 2013, promising to offer superior image quality and less energy consumption in a new type of display, which came to replace the conventional LED panels that dominated the market until then.

Despite being developed by the Japanese manufacturer Sony, it was the Korean Samsung that popularized models that use the technology of quantum dots, but the resource was not restricted to the two manufacturers, gaining models from other companies that also developed similar technologies from the same concept.

What is QLED?

The acronym QLED stands for Quantum Dot Light Emitting Diode (light emitting diode with quantum dots), which may seem a completely different technology from LED or LCD panels, but in fact it even has some similarities with the older standard.

The basic difference is that on LED TVs, the diodes emit light behind a liquid crystal display (LCD), so the display adjusts how much light must pass through the panel. This allows you to control the level of color, brightness and contrast, forming the images that should be displayed on the screen.

In QLED TVs, there is a compound formed by quantum dots, which basically have the same functionality as the LEDs of a conventional LCD TV, however, they are able to present more vivid and intense colors, in addition to a higher brightness. The QLED panels are divided into activation zones and have nanocrystals that transmit the light emitted by the LED system.

Premium segment

The ability to present more vibrant colors and a better contrast, makes the application of quantum dot technology to be used, mainly, in premium segment televisions, aimed at a very demanding audience with regard to image quality.

In addition, quantum dots favor the application of technologies such as HDR (High Dynamic Range), making compatible models offer an even better experience on a QLED TV.

The color fidelity, combined with an extremely fine design of the models, also allowed the development of TV models that resemble pictures, presenting stunning image quality, but taking up little space and remaining discreet in almost any environment.