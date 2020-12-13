What is Pie Safe and how does Samsung work too?

Samsung has always put its own elements on top of Android, both in the interface and in system resources, and one of the most useful tools the company has implemented is Pasta Segura. This technology exclusive to the company’s mobile phones and tablets allows you to create an encrypted folder that requires a password to be accessed.

Within this folder, you can place applications and files that you prefer to keep privately. The feature is installed natively on newer Samsung devices, but even those who have older devices can download the app directly on Google Play through the link. You can check how to configure the Safe Folder by following our steps below!

How to use Safe Folder on Samsung mobile phone

Fixing the Safe Folder configuration is a very quick and simple process. The good thing is that you also only need to perform these steps once. Having the Samsung cell phone in hand and the Secure Folder application installed on it, just do the following.

1. To start, open the “Settings” menu on your smartphone and click on the “Biometrics and Security” option.

2. Next, you should look for and click on the “Secure Folder” option.

3. On the next page, you will have to read the “Terms and Conditions” for the service. After reading everything, all you have to do is click “Agree” to proceed.

4. To create a Secure Folder, you will need to confirm with your Samsung account login. This can be done with your fingerprint or with your normal password.

5. The next step is to define what type of lock your Secure Folder will have. You can choose between a “Standard”, a “Pin” or a “Password”.

6. For our example, we selected the “Pin” option. In this case, a four-number password must be created. We suggest that you write down the password created so that you do not forget it when you need to access the folder.

7. With these steps completed, your Safe Folder will be properly created. There will be some standard apps there, but you can add more by clicking “Add Applications” or “Add Files” depending on what you prefer.

8. Adding apps and files is quite simple. Just click on everything you want to put in and just tap the “Add” button to confirm.

Nothing too complicated, as you can see in these few steps. Fortunately, that’s all it takes to keep your apps and files out of third-party access.



