What Is ‘Phishing’ That Almost Everyone Encounters?

The Internet can also turn into a tool for malicious people, and these people can drop other users into their networks and capture their personal data in different ways. One of the most common social engineering methods they use for this is known as “Phishing”. Well, what exactly is Phishing, how can we protect it, we have explained it for you.

While surfing the Internet, we sometimes come across files and applications that contain malicious software without realizing it. Antivirus programs compatible with both modern browsers and operating systems prevent these software from downloading to the computer. Unfortunately, the dangers on the Internet are not just limited to software. Malicious people, knowing this, attract users to their networks by establishing social relationships.

Malicious people who manipulate people using social engineering methods have also become extremely dangerous. The phishing method is one of the methods these people use.

What is phishing?

Phishing is a cybercrime committed against a target or targets through e-mail, telephone, text message or social media attacks. Those who carry out these attacks try to capture credit card, bank or other personal information by sending messages to their targets as if they were texting from an official institution. People become victims as a result of the information sent to these people. Phishing is one of the biggest examples of social engineering.

What are the common features of phishing attacks?

Offer too good to be true offers,

Expressing urgency and being persistent,

Contain fake links with unobtrusive changes,

Plugins,

They offer too good to be true offers:

What is called social engineering is the art of manipulating, influencing, or deceiving people in order to gain access to computer systems. If you are under a Phishing attack, one of the first and most obvious steps to understand this will be to look at the content of the message sent to you. E-mail posts or messages sent for the purpose of phishing attacks offer extremely good offers in it.

If there are good offers that you do not even think of in the message sent to you, or if you use expressions that will attract your attention, you should not be fishing. For example, if a random email says that you won an expensive smartphone or a different expensive prize, it is probably a Phishing attack. If a message seems too good to be true, it’s definitely doubtful.

Expressions of urgency and persistence:

One of the most common tactics of cybercriminals is to ask you to act fast. They try to do this by saying that this special award, campaign or discount is valid for a very short time. The reason for this is to enter users’ minds and try to elicit a sense of excitement and urgency. In this way, people looking at the content of the e-mail can carelessly click on the link and transfer the information to the other party.

In some messages, the sender may indicate that you are facing an offer of only a few minutes. In addition, if you do not change any of your social media account information in phishing attacks, messages such as your account will be closed. If you receive such messages, all you have to do is ignore this message or even delete it.

Fake links with unobtrusive changes:

The worst move you will make as an internet user is to blindly click on the link you come across. It’s like jumping blindfolded into a deep pool where you don’t know whether it is full or empty. There are also such links in e-mails and messages sent in phishing attacks. Although these links seem quite natural at first glance, it is necessary to be very careful.

What are the ways to protect against phishing attacks?

Use spam filters,

Be careful when clicking links,

Check the sender,

Use spam filters:

The first way to block emails sent for phishing attacks is to activate spam filters from your email and other messaging apps. These spam filters are usually found in all messaging applications and e-mail services and have an algorithm that detects spam by checking the content of the e-mail or message and the person who sent them.

Spam filters are not always 100% accurate, and some real emails and messages may also fall into the spam box, but most of the emails and messages sent for the purpose of Phishing attacks will be stuck in spam filters. So the first thing you need to do is to activate this filter if spam filters are not turned on.

Be careful when clicking links:

As we mentioned while explaining common phishing methods, although the links in the messages sent seem to be correct, they can be misleading. Therefore, before clicking any link, you need to check the link thoroughly. After checking the details such as is there any letter change, whether the address is correct, if you are still in doubt, reach the official page of the link sent to you via Google and then follow the necessary steps and enter the section in the link sent to you.

Also, pay attention to the SSL certificate, which determines whether the websites are safe or not. All websites with this certificate start with “https” and are reliable. If you see “http” instead of https, you should not be logged into that site. Most browsers automatically block access to such sites, but you, as a user, have to be careful.



