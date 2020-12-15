What is Operation Cinder and why does it matter?

The Mandalorian’s Operation Cinder was the Emperor’s contingency plan to destroy the Empire and the Republic, took place only a few weeks after the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi and was said to be the Emperor’s final edict in the event of his death.

Palpatine believed that if he died, the Empire should die with him, but he also wished to bring the Rebellion (future New Republic) to his side. As said, the Emperor’s goal was not only to cripple the new rebellion, but also to destroy the Empire that had not protected him.

Ultimately, the idea was that Operation Cinder would crush the hope caused by the Rebellion, as well as punish the Imperial loyalists who were unable to protect him after his death.

His death meant that the Empire was a failure and he should not be allowed to survive after his departure. In the end, the rebels won and believed that they had successfully ended the Galactic Civil War in the process.

Why is Operation: Cinder important to Star Wars and The Mandalorian?

Those who were still loyal to the Empire and its values ​​continued to gain power, as we see with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and others in The Mandalorian. It is here that the seeds of the First Order are sown, which leads to the story of the sequel trilogy and it is thanks to Operation Cinder that these loyalists are able to start their thing.

What is Operation: Cinder’s controversy with Star Wars fans?

On the other hand, Operation Cinder was first mentioned in the Marvel comic Star Wars: Shattered Empire, and the main event that dominated the history of the EA Star Wars Battlefront 2 game. In turn, Operation Cinder seemed a good one. way of initially explaining how the Empire eventually gave way to the First Order, until the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Will Operation Cinder make sense in The Mandalorian?

Many fans believe that seeing the meaning and purpose of Operation Cinder would be very important, if only because his latest reference only buries him deeper into Star Wars canon.

If there is one person who is a master at expanding and making sense of the canon, it is Dave Filoni, so fans must not lose faith that he and Jon Favreau will not be able to weave this story together in a cohesive or linear way.



