What is NIS and how to apply for the number

To consult important data on government platforms, such as the FGTS balance, it is sometimes necessary for the beneficiary to inform their NIS, but many people do not even know what the acronym stands for or how to consult the number to proceed with the process.

For you who are in this place of doubt, we decided to clarify everything. Find out what NIS means, what it is for and how to consult it directly over the internet, without having to leave your home.

What is NIS?

The Social Identification Number is also known in other ways, such as the Social Integration Program (PIS) and the Civil Servant’s Heritage Training Program (PASEP) or Worker Registration Number (NIT).

It is worth emphasizing that the number of NIS and PIS are exactly the same, showing a long numerical sequence, but they come from different sources. The first is generated from the National Registry of Social Information (Cnis), which aims to gather information about people who benefit from government assistance services, mainly Bolsa Família.

The PIS is related to the Ministry of Labor, since it is generated from the moment the individual signs the work card for the first time.

It is important to emphasize that in relation to NIS and NIT there is a basic differentiation so that people do not confuse which one to consult. The first refers to formal workers, who have an official employment contract with the work card, while the second is intended for self-employed professionals and with informal income.

There are also several sources that allow you to consult the NIS, as in the FGTS extract issued by Caixa Econômica, through the Citizen Card, if you have one, and even in the work card, as mentioned.

Now that the difference between the main benefits has been clarified and you already know that you should consult the NIS to inform during any registration stage, you may still have the question of how to find it remotely. Find out below.



