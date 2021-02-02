Every device that connects to the Internet has an IP address. Thanks to IP, which stands for Internet Protocol, devices communicate with each other. This communication is the cornerstone of the internet. In this article, we will answer the questions “What is my IP address, how to find out the IP address, how to find the mobile phone IP address, how to make inquiries”.

What is an IP address?

All devices that connect to the Internet, such as computers, phones and other mobile devices, have an IP address, ie Internet Protocol. This address; It consists of four groups of numbers and is separated by a period. Example: 88.240.159.2

IP address is the public address of devices connecting to the internet. As an example, you can look at the number group that internet service providers give us to access modem settings. The internet provider company transmits the IP address of the website to the customer, and the user can access the modem settings over the internet with this address.

This example applies to other websites. However, instead of entering a website with an IP address, users access the address with the private names of the sites.

What is Dynamic and Static IP address?

Internet Protocol address; It is divided into dynamic and static. As can be understood from their names; Static IP address is fixed and never changes, Dynamic IP address changes every time you connect to the internet.

Most Internet users have a Dynamic IP address. So when the modem is rebooted, the device will have a new IP address. Static IP address is available in services broadcasting on the internet.

What is my IP address? How to find out the IP address?

First, let’s look at how to query IP address on computers. Users have various options to find this address. One of these options is to perform this query on the internet. You can find out this information by typing “IP address” in Google, accessing one of the websites showing your address.

You can also query the IP address with the following alternative on Windows computer:

Search for Run from the Start menu.

Type ‘cmd’ in Run and press Enter.

Type ipconfig on the screen that appears and press Enter.

If you are a macOS user, you can follow the steps below to answer the question of how to find out the IP address:

Open Spotlight search.

Terminal type and search.

Write ifconfic to Terminal.

How to find a cell phone IP address?

Telephone IP address inquiry and learning process can also be done easily over the internet. You can access this information from websites showing your address by searching for “IP address” with Google, just like on computers.

Is the Internet Protocol address of each device different?

Internet Protocol addresses are not different if the devices connect to the same internet from the same modem. However, the addresses of the devices connected to the different Internet will also differ from each other.