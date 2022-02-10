What is known about the return of Thomas Gibson as Aaron Hotch to the drama

Criminal Minds, the FBI behavioral analysis unit’s profiler and psychological analyst series, concluded in February 2020 after 15 seasons on CBS. However, hopes for a reboot were never lost, and now fans are getting what they’ve been waiting for for so long and after the wave of rumours.

Last week it was confirmed that the Criminal Minds reboot is coming to the Paramount+ streaming platform. In February of last year, news broke that a group of the original cast members were in talks with executives at the streamer, but it all fizzled out in July when actress Paget Brewster said on social media that development was unlikely. to be continue.

Despite that bad news, Criminal Minds fans remained optimistic that hopefully the revival will materialize, with the return of six of the main cast members who are confirmed to reprise their roles. What is known so far is that Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, AJ Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster are gearing up as their original characters.

While the casting of the cast members for this next installment of Criminal Minds is likely not over yet, some sources confirm that Dr. Spencer Reid actor Matthew Gray Gubler will not be returning as he apparently isn’t interested. to return to the iconic character.

Many fans of the series are also wondering if Special Agent Aaron Hotch is back with the next episodes of Criminal Minds. So far, it is unknown if Thomas Gibson will return to play the head of the analysis unit, as the actor had a dramatic exit from the show, after a physical confrontation with a writer and producer of the crime drama.

Considering the way Gibson left the show, there’s little chance he’ll return with the Paramount+ reboot of the series. However, the studio is still finalizing the negotiation of the contracts for the confirmed actors, so it is possible that some names are still pending to be included in the cast, and that is why some fans remain hopeful that Aaron Hotch will return. .