What is Jungkook looking for in a girl?

Jungkook is one of the most acclaimed singers within the international music industry, the BTS member is known to be the ‘ Golden Maknae ‘ as he possesses many talents and abilities.

The youngest member of the Bangtan Boys was born on September 1, 1997 in the great city of Busan in South Korea, from an early age he became interested in music and artistic expressions, which prompted him to start a career as an idol. of K-pop.

This time we bring you what Jeon Jungkook is looking for in his future girlfriend , as well as what character, appearance and age his ideal girl should have . Could you be the perfect partner for the BTS singer ?

AGE:

Jungkook has revealed that he would feel very comfortable if his future girlfriend is younger, at least 7 years of age difference , on the other hand, Jungkook is not closed to love , because he also wants to fall in love with a person older than him to say of affection ‘Noona’.

APPEARANCE:

The smallest member of BTS likes tanned girls with unique touches that reflect security. A Jungkook does not care if your girlfriend or partner or other treatments plastic surgery to change his appearance were made.

The BTS singer prefers that women wear little makeup and he finds a girl who uses a more natural style, with long hair and a unique dress look that reflects her personality very attractive.

CHARACTER :

Jungkook of the Bangtan Boys believes that tender, loving and humorous girls are very cute, he wants to take care of his future partner , make her feel protected and very safe.

The member of BTS also expects his bandmates carried great with the girl of his dreams , because his career is a very important point in his life as an artist.

LIKES :

Jungkook wants to have a partner who likes to exercise, who has a healthy figure, who is passionate about reading, who is intelligent, who likes to cook, is good at singing, since he wants to share incredible moments with her.

DREAM GIRL:

Jungkook hopes that his ideal girl will impress him with her talents and abilities, he wants his girlfriend not to be afraid to be herself, to show him his love, and he wants her not to be with him just because of fame or interest.

