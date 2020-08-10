What is Jungkook like when you meet him in person?

BTS fans wish to meet the members of the group, but only a few have succeeded. Meeting the most popular idols of the moment is the dream that lives in the minds and hearts of many fans, however, since there are few who live such an opportunity, knowing their experience always arouses the curiosity of others.

But, can you imagine that one of your acquaintances is the one who knows your bias in your place? That is what happened to a fan who got an autograph from Jungkook through his brother, we will tell you how it happened.

Like the rest of the people, the members of BTS usually request services for their respective addresses, Jungkook for example, wanted to install a soundproof booth at home, probably to facilitate the creative process of some melodies. But the worker who made this installation turned out to be the brother of an ARMY.

This happened a long time ago, but the worker pointed out the good gestures Jungkook had with him. According to his account, Jungkook was not only very nice, but he also ordered food for him to eat while he worked.



