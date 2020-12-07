What is it like being a bride to a K-Pop star

The ARMY has gone crazy for the boys of BTS, but do you know what it would be like to be the girlfriend of any of them? Here we will tell you what kind of couple each one is.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to be the girlfriend of some of the BTS guys? In Somagnews we will tell you what kind of boyfriend each of them would be!

In love life, they are not left behind, as they have qualities that make them the perfect partner.

Each one of the members of Bangtan has a unique personality, full of qualities, defects and virtues that describe them as romantic, attentive, reliable and perfect boys to be the ideal boyfriend of a lucky girl. RM, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope, V, and Suga would do many things for their ideal type of girlfriend, from details, supporting her through thick and thin, as well as her way of showing love.

Although relationships as a couple are sometimes not easy, guys have many points in their favor that make them the perfect guy for you. If you want to discover their behavior if any of them were your boyfriend, we leave you a list with the characteristics of BTS’s personality and their qualities as the ideal type for ARMY.

Recently, the boys of BTS showed why they are the most popular in K-pop and swept big awards at the 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards.

BTS as ARMY’s ideal boyfriend

Taehyung: He would be a gamer boyfriend, his tender side would make him a loving one. I would always seek to encourage you when something goes wrong, thoughtful, loyal and playful. He will be like your best friend, since there will be a lot of trust between you and he will feel protected with you. Of course, you may be a little jealous.

Jimin: He would be a loving, romantic boyfriend, take you on dates and teach you how to dance. He can be clueless and forget important dates, but his love will be sincere and will always support you. Despite being a bit jealous, he will be attentive to you and will always have a topic of conversation.

Jungkook: He will be the type of boyfriend who will always be by your side, loving and romantic. He would be very patient when there are discussions and he will look for how to make you feel good, he will always be your best support.

RM: The leader of BTS would make a caring, lovable, and smart boyfriend. It would teach you many things, it would also be romantic and pampering with you. They would have common interests and she will always support you through thick and thin.

J-Hope: J-Hope would be an independent and free boyfriend, maybe their relationship is not so serious, but she will always have confidence with you, she will be attentive and optimistic. She will teach you to dance and share hobbies with you.

Suga: The idol would be someone very reserved with his emotions, but for him actions are worth more than words, he values ​​the phrase I love you very much and he will only say it to you at the right time. He would share his interests with you, he would be very romantic and affectionate, he would always surprise you with some show of affection and he would commit himself 100% to the relationship.



