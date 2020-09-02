What is iPhone (iOS) Jailbreak?

We have answered the curious questions such as what is jailbreak and how to get rid of it, which allows you to use your iPhone devices with iOS operating system more freely and can exceed the limits set by Apple, but also cause security vulnerabilities and explained the details you need to know.

Apple adds some limitations to every device it makes. The primary reason for this is security. However, some users want to use their iPhone smartphones with iOS operating system much more freely, and they also upload APK files outside of the App Store to their phones with the jailbreak process. The jailbreak process frees your phone use, but it also brings many security vulnerabilities.

So, how to jailbreak? Previously, the jailbreak process was a little more difficult and complicated. However, now you can easily do this with a mobile application that you can download to your iPhone. You should not forget that there are risks, what is jailbreak, how to throw it, we answered the curious questions and explained all the details you need to know about the process.

What is jailbreaking?

Jailbreak is a process that allows you to install mobile applications on your iPhone smartphones with iOS operating system from any source, without any restrictions. After the process, you can install different mobile applications on your iPhone not only from the App Store, but also from third-party app stores.

The reason why jailbreaking is preferred; It is to add certain restrictions to all devices manufactured by Apple. The primary reason for these limitations is security. Because Apple scrutinizes the mobile applications offered on the App Store and makes sure that they do not contain any viruses or malware. There is no such guarantee for the mobile applications you install on your iPhone after jailbreaking.

How to jailbreak?

Step # 1: Make sure your iPhone is up to date.

Step # 2: Download the Hexxa Plus mobile app from here.

Step # 3: Complete the setup.

Step # 4: Open the app and tap the Get Repos button.

Step # 5: Copy this link http://ios.cyrepo.tk/

Step # 6: Open the Extract Repo page, paste the link here and tap the download button.

Step # 7: Go to the downloaded profile and install it.

Step # 8: Done.

Step # 1: Make sure your iPhone is up to date:

It is extremely important that your iPhone device is up to date, that is, have the latest iOS version installed. If your device is out of date, you cannot jailbreak it. You can check whether your device is up to date on the Settings, Software Update page.

Step # 2: Download the Hexxa Plus mobile app:

Hexxa Plus mobile application is a mobile application specially developed for jailbreaking iPhone devices. For your security, it is recommended to use the official website of the mobile application for downloading.

You should only download from iPhone. Because Hexxa Plus is an application that only works on iPhone. The application will not work when you download it to a device with a Windows or Mac operating system.

Step # 3: Complete the setup:

When you download the Hexxa Plus mobile application to your iPhone, you will see different confirmation screens during the installation process. Confirm. You may also need to enter your Apple credentials or password.

Step # 4: Open the app and tap the Get Repos button:

Setting up a repository is the key to the jailbreak process. To do this, open the Hexxa Plus mobile application and tap the Get Repos button. Then tap on the Cydia option. This process may take a few minutes.

Step # 5: Copy this link http://ios.cyrepo.tk/

Using this link is the second most important step in the jailbreak process. If you wish, you can copy the link http://ios.cyrepo.tk/ from here or you can copy it from the Application Managers Repository List that appears after the repository process.

Step # 6: Open the Extract Repo page, paste the link here and tap the download button:

Open the home page of the Hexxa Plus mobile app again and tap the Extract Repo button from there to open the page. Paste the http://ios.cyrepo.tk/ address you copied here. Finally, click the Ok and Download buttons to complete the storage process.

Step # 7: Go to the downloaded profile and install it:

Tap on Allow, Go to setting, Profile Downloaded and Install buttons to complete the jailbreak process. After re-entering your Apple password, complete your process by tapping the Install and Done buttons. You now have a jailbroken iPhone with a Cydia repository.

Is jailbreak safe?

Unfortunately no, jailbreaking is not a safe process. Because after this process, the security of the mobile applications you will install on your device has not been checked by any expert and your device becomes open to all kinds of viruses and malware.

Under normal circumstances, a mobile application that you have installed on the App Store application store; It is a mobile application that has been examined by Apple engineers, proven to be reliable, and does not contain any viruses or malware. However, no one knows how dangerous the APK file you downloaded from anywhere after the jailbreak process.

Things to watch out for about the jailbreak process:

Of course, the first thing to remember is that your iPhone device becomes vulnerable to any kind of danger after jailbreaking. Pay attention to the APK files you download after the process. Choose websites and third-party mobile apps that are more reliable.

Another point is to make sure your iPhone device is always on the latest iOS version. If your device is not at the latest version, iPhone will fail and put itself into recovery mode. To avoid such a situation, check for device updates.

You may lose all data on your device after jailbreaking. Hexxa Plus states that such a situation will not occur, but it is known that data loss occurs in different jailbreak processes. Therefore, be sure to back up all your data before jailbreaking.

We have answered the curious questions such as what is the jailbreak process, how you can use your iPhone device much more freely but will open it to dangers, and we have explained the details you need to know. You can share your experiences with the jailbreak process in the comments.



