What is Incognito Mode of Google Maps

A popular tool in web browsers, Incognito mode allows a user to browse ‘invisibly’, leaving no trace so to speak. Installed in Google Chrome for 11 years, this same year we have seen how the Internet giant has also installed it in another of its most popular products, YouTube, which also allows you to search and view content in this private way. And since October, those of Mountain View announce that they include it in Google Maps.

How Incognito Mode works in Google Maps

When you activate the incognito mode in Maps, all your activity on that device, such as the places you are looking for, will no longer be stored in your Google account and “will not be used to personalize your experience on Maps.” The tasks that are not performed on the device on which you have activated Incognito mode are:

Save your browsing or search history to your account or send notifications

Update your Location History or Shared Location, if any

Use your activity to customize Maps

This guarantees greater privacy in case we don’t want someone to see a specific destination, search or route. Even to hide it from Google itself, which will not spy on us in this way and the results of our navigation or search will not be reflected, just like in Chrome.

The best thing about the feature is that it can be easily turned on and off at any time in the menu that appears when you tap your profile photo to continue getting personalized information. So you can activate it:

On Android

On your Android smartphone or tablet, open the Google Maps app

In the top right corner, tap your profile picture.

Tap Turn on Incognito mode.

Features not available in Google Maps Android Incognito Mode:

Everyday trip

For you

Location history

Tip: Location History for your entire device will stop, not just Maps.

Share location

Notifications and messages

Search history

Autocomplete suggestions

Google Maps contributions

Google Assistant microphone in navigation

Offline maps

Your places

Multimedia integration

On iOS

On your iPhone or iPad, open the Google Maps app

In the top right corner, tap your profile picture.

Tap Turn on Incognito mode.

