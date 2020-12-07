What is Huawei Petal Search, how to use and download it?

Huawei; He says that the Huawei Petal Search search engine, which offers best apps, the latest news, social sharing and more, makes it easy to find everything you need on your smartphone and offers more than a search engine. According to the company, Petal Search is a helpful and powerful guide for the digital world that can accompany you every day and meet your specific needs.

Whether you’re looking for games, social media or other apps, Huawei Petal Search is a gateway you can use to discover thousands of apps and web links you might need on your smartphone. When recommending apps, Huawei Petal Search determines the user’s location and provides guidance on downloading non-installed apps to bring the best results.

Petal Search does much more than just search for apps, as Petal Search offers search capabilities in over 20 categories, including news, videos, images, shopping, flights and local businesses.

The latest and most effective Huawei Petal Search features

Huawei Petal Search brings you the most important and current news. So you can be aware of the latest politics, economics, sports or other topics that concern you the most. Professional content filters allow you to customize the news and choose your favorite sources, while the clear and intuitive timeline of important events provides a broad view.

Huawei Petal Search also serves as an advanced visual search tool that answers all the questions you need.

If you see a chair or TV you like, you can take a picture of it and check the price in online stores. Huawei Petal Search finds information by recognizing photos of animals and plant species.

Strict security controls on Petal Search

Huawei Petal Search was developed with a focus on very strict privacy and copyright protection standards. Huawei Petal Search is certified with the European Privacy Seal for compliance with the general European data protection regulation (GDPR), which ensures greater reliability in the processing of Data.

Huawei continues to improve Petal Search and its features, making the excellent search experience even more perfect for its users. There is vertical search in Huawei’s development roadmap to open up more categories. Thus, Petal Search will offer improvements in visual searches as well as finance, music and voice recognition.

Where to download Huawei Petal Search?

You can download Huawei Petal Search by scanning the following QR code:



