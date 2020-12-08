What is FUTMAS and when does FIFA 21: Ultimate Team

We reviewed everything we know so far about FUTMAS in FIFA 21, the Christmas event in Ultima Team (FUT) of the EA Sports football simulator.

FIFA 21 has just incorporated the next generation version. Both PS5 and Xbox Series X | S offer a port dedicated to squeezing the hardware out of the industry’s next step. They arrive at the gates of Christmas, a time that cannot go unnoticed by Ultimate Team users. Therefore, today we will review what data we officially know about FUTMAS, the Christmas promotion of the universe of stickers.

When does FUTMAS start in FIFA 21?

So far no official data have been released on when the 2020 edition of FUTMAS will arrive. If we stick to previous deliveries, the trend has been linked to the second week of December, around the 13th. We would know the data a couple days before, at least, so you will know in advance when it will happen.

The promotion usually runs until Christmas Day, December 24, so we would talk about almost two weeks to get our club fattened with new players. Stay tuned to MeriStation.

What is FUTMAS?

FUTMAS is the name that accompanies the Christmas celebration event in FIFA Ultimate Team. The gameplay disguises itself as Santa Claus for a few weeks, in time to get new stickers for the holidays. As with the release date, we currently do not know which groups will appear during the celebration.

If we look at what we saw last year, we can expect daily squad challenges that revolve around the Country of the players and the Leagues where they compete. These SBCs would go hand in hand with the nominees to be part of the FIFA 21 team of the year, a group of cards with dynamic images that increase the rating one point above their base card. The full selection would appear in January 2021. Among other promotions.

FUTMAS is, broadly speaking, the prelude to Winter Refresh, the winter patch that updates the database with the latest transfers and returns on the winter market.



