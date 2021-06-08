What Is Fastly, The Server That Has Caused The Worldwide Fall Of The Internet

Fastly: At 12 noon today chaos broke out: A global and widespread drop in millions of web pages, services and online platforms triggered panic. It seemed like what we experienced a few years ago with Wannacry, the malware that hacked the entire world and brought down institutions, hospitals, banks, etc. But today, for now, has not been classified as a cyber attack, but as a failure. A failure caused by a network of servers.

CDN

A CDN or content delivery network is made up of a group of geographically distributed servers that work together to deliver fast delivery of content from the Internet. A CDN enables the rapid transfer of assets required to upload content from the Internet, including HTML pages, JavaScript files, style sheets, images, and videos. The popularity of CDN services continues to grow, and today most web traffic is via CDNs, including traffic from major sites like Facebook, Netflix, and Amazon.

A properly configured CDN can also help protect websites against some common malicious attacks, such as distributed denial of service (DDOS) attacks.

According to Cloudflare, which suffered from service issues today, “Although the CDN does not host content and cannot replace the need for proper web hosting, it does help cache content at the perimeter of the network, which improves performance. website performance. Many websites are struggling to meet their performance needs using traditional hosting services, so they opt for CDNs.

CDNs, which use caching to reduce server bandwidth, while helping to prevent service outages and improve security, are often the preferred option for mitigating some of the major problems associated with web hosting. traditional”. To improve speed and connectivity, a CDN will place servers at the exchange points between different networks. ”

These Internet Exchange Points (IXPs) are the main locations where different Internet providers connect with each other so that each of them has access to traffic originating from their different networks. By having a connection to these high-speed and highly interconnected locations, a CDN provider can reduce costs and transit time in delivering high-speed data.