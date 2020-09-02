What is fair play in CS: GO? The meaning of the term

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) is a competitive FPS game from Valve available for free download on PC (via Steam).

With teams, players and championships famous all over the world, tournaments and matches are highly watched and commented on. In the case of competitiveness, some non-verbal rules are applied. Fair play, ethics in the sports environment known to traditional sports, is applied to esports as a way of not taking advantage and respecting the integrity of a game. Next, understand the meaning of the term and its importance.

In direct translation into Portuguese, fair play means “fair game”. In CS: GO, fair play is practiced when there are connection problems with the other team or a technical problem is identified. The debate over “fair play” actions got heated after MIBR’s victory over FURIA by Blast Premier in June 2020. During the match, Gabriel “Fallen” Toledo’s team suffered from connection problems. When the game was tied at 12-12, players on the MIBR team were stuck for part of the time and asked for the round to be redone. After much discussion between the teams and revolt by the MIBR players, they played the round again.

One of the reasons for such an uproar was due to the fact that MIBR is known for giving fair play to opponents until the end of the championship. On November 28, 2015, against Fnatic, the team won by 14-8 when Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson suffered from technical problems and was paralyzed. The round won by the Brazilian team was remade almost immediately after its end. On August 27, 2020, MIBR returned to show sporting spirit by choosing to lose a round.

Other cases of fair play have already been observed in the competitive scenario. In 2018, one of the best players in the world decided to give up a death because of a kind of bug. Oleksandr “s1mple” Kostyliev let his opponent kill him after locating him through a wall. And in one of the biggest fair play demonstrations in the history of the sport, Titan was the Hellbite champion of Fragbite Masters Season 4 in 2016. Kevin “Ex6TenZ” Droolans was in a one-on-five situation against the CIS team. The player managed to eliminate four enemies, implant the bomb and win the round. Noticing something wrong with the situation, the French organization withdrew from the game, declaring HellRaisers champion of the competition.



