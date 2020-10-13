What is expected of the Apple event today?

Follow live and direct the presentation of the iPhone 12 at Betech. This afternoon at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time -10 in the morning in San Francisco-, Apple will celebrate a second Keynote in a month, something motivated without a doubt by the current situation we live in. It will be an online and non-face-to-face event, but what can we expect from it?

Four iPhone 12 models

According to all sources, a total of 4 models that will also have different dates of release in stores. The ‘standard’ models of the iPhone 12 can be reserved from October 19, while the Pro versions would take longer, and would not be released until sometime in November.

Four iPhone 12s? Well yes, that is what is expected according to all the ‘leaks of experts and sources in the sector:

Two top-of-the-range iPhone 12 models with 6.7 and 6.1-inch screens

Two more ‘cheap’ iPhone 12 models with 5.4 and 6.1-inch screens

Of course, everything we know from here to the beginning of Keynote is still unofficial, third-party information not verified, and therefore not reliable, but we do know how this sector works. And the leak expert Roland Quandt leaked a message on his Twitter pointing out the colors that each of the 4 models of the iPhone 12 will have, along with their capacities in terms of storage space.

According to the tipster, pointing to a retailer as a source:

Apple’s iPhone 12 Mini will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. And in Green, Blue, Gold, Gray, Silver colors.

The iPhone 12 is also available in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB memory variants in green, blue, gold, gray, and silver.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be introduced in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB variants in shades of gray, gold, and silver.



