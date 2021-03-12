What is Emergency SOS on iPhone: How to set it up

iPhone has many firmware features. You can easily find some of these, but some are a little more hidden. In fact, these are not only useful but also important for safety and security. Emergency SOS on iPhone, if installed, not only gives you a quick option to call emergency services in the event of an emergency or accident, it also automatically alerts your emergency contacts based on your location.

There are several different options for setting up and activating Emergency SOS on iPhone. We recommend that you take a look at this guideline to make sure your iPhone is ready to help you as much as possible when you feel unsafe or need to contact emergency services.

Quickly press the side button five times

One of the most important features of Emergency SOS on iPhone is that you can quickly press the side button on your device five times in a row to call emergency services.

To set this up, open Settings> Emergency SOS> Side Button Call.

When you press the side button or the main button five times, a loud siren will sound and a countdown from three will start. You can still turn off the countdown sound. To turn it off, turn off Settings> Emergency SOS> Countdown Sound.

Press the volume up or volume down buttons simultaneously with the side button

Pressing the side button and the volume up or volume down buttons on your iPhone at the same time will open another screen on the phone. The options on this screen are swipe to close, swipe for Medical ID and swipe for Emergency SOS.

If you swipe the Emergency SOS option, then emergency services will be called. In an emergency, this method will be more difficult than a quick press of the side button five times. However, it would be good to know the above path as well.

How are Emergency Contacts selected and organized?

It is possible to add emergency contacts from Apple’s Health app. When you use the Emergency SOS to call emergency services, this will be sent as a message to the emergency contacts along with your last known location.

To arrange contact persons in case of emergency; Follow the path Settings> Emergency SOS. Click the Edit in Health option under the heading of Emergency Contacts. Once you have done this, the Health application will open. You can then follow the steps below starting from step 4.

Alternatively, you can open the Health app and follow the path below:

Open the health app.

Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner.

Tap the Medical ID option.

Click Edit in the upper right corner.

Click on Add emergency contact under the Add Emergency Contact heading

Select the person.

Select the number if they have more than one number.

Choose their relationship with you.

Tap Done in the upper right corner.

If you go to Settings> Emergency SOS, you will see the list of emergency contacts and your location to send messages.

How can you create a Medical ID on iPhone?

While setting up emergency SOS and contacts, it is also important to create a Medical ID on the iPhone. For example, you can set it to allow anyone to access your Medical ID from the lock screen of your iPhone in the event of an accident. Doctors need to know if you have any allergies or any pre-existing medical conditions, and they can find out with the Medical ID.