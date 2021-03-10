What is Dego Finance Listed by Binance?

Dego Finance (DEGO) price increased with the listing news of Binance and saw ATH, rising to $ 12.91 on March 10th. So what are Dego Finance and DEGO tokens?

Dego Finance (DEGO) gained 811 percent on the monthly chart, 191 percent on the two-week chart and 72 percent on the weekly chart. The token’s gain in the 24-hour time frame was 67 percent, hitting an all-time high for the day.

With a market value of 60 million dollars, DEGO saw a trading volume of 55 million dollars.

What are Dego Finance and DEGO tokens?

Dego Finance; It is a decentralized platform that enables NFT creation, purchase and sale. This NFT platform has a Layer 2 layer and with this layer it aims to enable blockchain networks to create more efficient NFT projects. Dego tries to enable NFT-supported applications to be built on blockchain networks.

Ethereum based platform works with staking. Network participants can receive DEGO tokens as staking rewards. In addition, since the Dego network is based on Ethereum, there are gas fees. To Dego; Various cryptocurrency wallets such as MetaMask, Arkane, TrustWallet, Ledger, Trezor, WalletLink can be connected and staking or NFT marketplace transactions can be performed.

Dego stepped into Binance Smart Chain in the last quarter of 2020. Platform; NFT found a place for itself in BSC with various activities such as airdrop, mining and auctions. In the fourth quarter of 2021, it plans to officially launch its mainnet and distribute its local token DEGO.

The DEGO token is essential for the ecosystem’s governance and payments. With the token, users can access community votes, decisions, etc. can participate in activities with DEGO. DEGO, an ERC20 token, is based on Ethereum. The circulating supply of DEGO, whose total supply is 21 million, is 9 million. Exchanges listing DEGO; Binance, Uniswap, MXC, KuCoin, Gate.io, Hoo.com, Hotbit, Bithumb.