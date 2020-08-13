What is DeFi (Decentralized Finance)?

DeFi … It is one of the first concepts that those who are interested in cryptocurrencies will encounter first. Especially with the year 2020, this concept has become more popular. What is DeFi? In all details.

DeFi can be defined as the financial applications ecosystem running on Blockchain.

The promise of cryptocurrencies is to make money and payments universally and democratically accessible to everyone, wherever you are in the world.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance current aims to take that promise exactly one step further. So imagine that all the traditional financial services you use today (deposits, loans, trade, insurance, and much more) are global and open infrastructure accessible to anyone with a smartphone and internet connection worldwide.

In the past 2-3 years, Decentralized Finance has become one of the fastest growing areas in the blockchain and cryptocurrency world in terms of both the number of users and the monetary value invested. Much of this growth has been built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Problems of central structures

#DeFi is not actually a new concept, this definition has emerged by individuals and institutions who have been analyzing today’s traditional financial structures for years to identify the problems in traditional systems and then take steps to solve them.

“Fault Tolerance” of central structures is low. (Need for Decentralization)

High barriers to access to national and international alternative financial instruments (need for technology & personal finance)

The infinite control of intermediary and third-party institutions over our financial assets is risky (Need for Financial Freedom)

Since 2016-2017, DeFi products have been providing access to economic and financial instruments to the public outside of central authorities and without corporate management systems. First of all, we’d like to break down a few common misconceptions before going into more detail about DeFi.

Requirements for an application to be considered “DeFi”

DeFi does not represent any cryptocurrency or value. DeFi represents a trend just like “Open Banking” or “Open Source Code”. Projects or platforms built on central blockchains can market themselves as DeFi applications. They can gain access to financial instruments such as earning interest or borrowing, offered on DeFi. However, the fact that they offer these services is absolutely no guarantee that they belong to the DeFi domain or that they are safe. Central Finance = CeFi (Celcius, Nexo, Blockfi)

Ideally, for an application to be considered “DeFi”, you should be able to answer “yes” to most or all of the following questions:

Does the app offer a financial service, as you can see in traditional markets? (Exchange, interest, debt, fund, etc.)

Do I need an unspotted wallet to connect to the app? (Metamask, Argent, Trust, etc.)

Am I 100% in control of my funds using this wallet? (Personal Finance)

Do I avoid contact with any intermediary person / institution by making transactions only through smart contracts while connecting to the application?

Can I use the app without having to do KYC (Know Your Customer) procedures?

Isn’t there a regional restriction for use?

Isn’t there any minimum to participate?

Difference between dapp and centralized apps

“Smart contracts” are programs that run on the blockchain and can be executed automatically when certain conditions are met. In the decentralized Finance world, these smart contracts allow developers to develop more advanced functionality than simply sending and purchasing cryptocurrency. These programs are now decentralized applications, namely programs we call dApps.

The biggest differences of dApps from central applications:

Keeping your funds under your control at all times and asking you for permission to invest in any application via a wallet without custody

The application (platform / protocol) is running on a completely decentralized blockchain, that is, it is not controlled by any central organization. Managerial duties that we call managers in traditional finance are transferred to smart contracts, namely code, in this example.

All transactions are finalized, meaning they cannot be changed by anyone, and can be followed transparently by anyone.

The Decentralised App (dApp), the applications in the DeFi world, allow us users to invest in financial instruments (interest earning, lending, insurance) without the need for any intermediary institution, which are completely under our control.



