What is Cyber Bullying and Trolling?

With the changing world, unfortunately, bullying has developed and adapted to technology. Online bullying particularly affects young people and children. Cyber ​​security organization ESET has focused on two of the most talked about elements of online bullying, ‘cyber bullying and trolling. He shared what these were and what measures could be taken against them.

The anonymity, availability, and multiplicity of online interactions over the internet make people more comfortable harassing or hurting others. As our lives become increasingly virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic, understanding the types of online bullying has become much more important than before. Especially in terms of parents. ESET explains the two prominent elements of online bullying, Cyber ​​Bullying and Trolling:

Cyber ​​Bullying

Cyber ​​Bullying is defined as “the act of harming another person through attack or abuse, stressing the person or causing personal loss” using technology. Unfortunately, this type of behavior can be found on almost all websites and instant messaging platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Reddit, online gaming communities and SMS.

The fact that these platforms are open to bullies allows cyberbullies to easily manifest themselves everywhere. In addition, cyberbullies target their victims on many different platforms, giving their victims the feeling that there is no escape.

People exposed to cyberbullying may feel helpless; they may think there is nothing they can do to prevent this harassment. However, this is not the case. On many social media platforms, you can report anything that bothers you, such as a posted photo without your consent, malicious discourse, or inappropriate comment. In many countries, harassment is a crime and is taken legally seriously, there are many different helplines to help people who have been bullied, or you can even report it to the police.

Trolling

Internet trolls deliberately send provocative or disturbing messages to their content in an attempt to upset people. These comments are often related to the physical or personal characteristics of the target person and may be racist, misogynistic, homophobic or kilophobic. Trolls feel comfortable saying bad things as they may be anonymous online and make comments they wouldn’t make in the real world. Trolling is important, as it can increase the victim’s anxiety and hurt their self-esteem.

One of the most important advice for people who are trolled is that they do not respond to these comments. You may want to defend yourself or get into arguments, but trolls often want attention and ignoring them is a powerful weapon against them. Also, the target of trolls can block accounts that leave unpleasant comments so trolls cannot continue commenting on the page.

Parental control apps help protect

To protect children from cyberbullying and other online threats, parents can use parental control software offered by many security brands. This type of software filters out the content your child sees, blocking access to inappropriate images and videos that cyberbullies may have sent. ESET Parental Control software also serves this purpose. This feature is found in many ESET products, including ESET Mobile Security and ESET Internet Security.

Parental control software also allows you to filter apps according to the age of the child. It also limits how much the child can use the device. This can be crucial in preventing some cyber threats. Limiting usage time helps reduce internet addiction, gives teens a broader perspective and prevents them from being exposed to cyberbullying.



