What is Consumer Week? Here Are Details

Consumer Protection Week is a campaign that seeks to raise public awareness of issues related to consumer relations. During the 7 days, the United States Federal Trade Commission and institutions around the world carry out various actions, such as publications on the subject on social networks and lectures. This year, the event will take place between February 28th and March 6th.

As you can imagine, the initiative derives from Consumer Day, which takes place on the 15th of the same month. The date, as we have already explained here at TecMundo, was inspired by a speech by former US President John Kennedy, which highlighted basic consumer rights, such as the right to security and information.

How to participate in the campaign?

There are some ways to engage in Consumer Week, but the main one is to seek information about your rights. After all, the focus of this campaign is awareness – which can occur individually or collectively. One tip is to stay connected in profiles on social networks of institutions like Procon. The São Paulo unit, for example, has already announced a lecture with the theme “Consumer Traps” for February 25, whose registration can be made at https://www.procon.sp.gov.br/epdc /.

The Federal Trade Commission also suggests, on its website, more active forms of participation. In a post, the organization indicates four possibilities:

Plan an event: organize a forum, workshop, lecture or live to discuss consumer rights.

Write about: write a publication on social networks or even an article on topics that you consider relevant.

Comment on social media: you may not necessarily post to your profile, but take advantage of social media and the internet as a whole to discuss the matter with others.

Share useful information: Another way to actively participate in the campaign is to talk to your family, friends and acquaintances about the topic.

In addition to disseminating these suggestions, the Commission provided a variety of supporting materials, including ready-made messages, texts and images, which can be used at events. To access them, simply go to https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/national-consumer-protection-week.

Promotional week

The term “Consumer Week” can still be used as a reference to another initiative, this time from commerce. As time went by, Consumer Day gained a commercial sense, as Brazilian retailers saw on the date an opportunity to profit more in the first half of the year.

Taking advantage of the economic potential of this period, physical and online stores offer several promotions and offers throughout the week of March 15th. Although it is possible to find many discounts from Monday to Friday, Wednesday was instituted as the promotional day, that is, when promotions appear more strongly. Therefore, it is worth staying connected not only in the events, but also in the promotions of that period.