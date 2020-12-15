What is cache and how does it affect your WhatsApp?

Do you know what cache memory is and how it affects your WhatsApp? It is important that you know below

It would not be strange if at some point you have noticed that your WhatsApp begins to have problems, as if it were slow, it does not allow you to download files that they send you, or you cannot enjoy fluent calls and conversations. In case you are going through these circumstances, it is very important that you verify how much cache memory your mobile device is occupying.

If you are facing this type of problem when using WhatsApp on your cell phone, Techbit informs you why it is important that you delete the cache memory of your mobile.

What is the cache?

One step before starting the process of freeing your phone’s storage, we must explain what the cache is.

The site in English Android Police defines the cache as the storage space occupied by apps such as games, browsers and streaming services to save temporary files that speed up the loading time and general experience within the applications.

Speaking of WhatsApp, this instant messaging application collects data in the cache about the messages you sent and received, it can even affect the performance of your mobile due to the amount of storage space it occupies so that you can play multimedia files.

According to the Remo Software site, users must clear the cache to improve the browsing experience on WhatsApp, in addition, it is an alternative to protect your privacy against services or apps that could have access to the information you share through your messages .

This site also clarifies that cleaning the cache can give you more advantages for the use of your WhatsApp since this serves as a maintenance to avoid wasting your cell phone memory and protect your privacy. When you get rid of this type of storage, you will be able to navigate more quickly within the application without removing important information or files from your mobile device.

If you want to clear the cache of the applications, you must enter the list of your apps from the “Settings” of your Android device, then choose WhatsApp and select the button that says “Application information” and press the “Storage and cache” section. .

When the “Storage and cache” window opens, your cell phone will show you the options to delete the “User data” and “Clear cache memory”. Before these options it is important that you choose the cache memory, since if you delete the data from user, you will delete your account and chats from the app, so you will have to log in with the code that is sent to you by SMS.



