What is BTS nomination for GRAMMY Awards?

One of the big dreams of BTS idols is to win a GRAMMY Awards, the singers and rappers revealed how they would feel to be awarded a golden megaphone.

The Bangtan Boys’ career is proof that goals can be met if you work hard, have talent, are dedicated, and desire them with all your heart. Little by little the boys of the band were making a name for themselves in the industry.

BTS has been a special guest for three days on ‘The Tonight Show’, one of the most watched midnight shows on American television. The event that the singers and rappers planned for ARMY consists of 5 galas with 5 different performances to show their music.

The 7 idols of the company Big Hit Entertainment have already presented some of their most popular hits such as ‘HOME’, ‘Black Swan’ and ‘Dynamite’, earning the admiration of fans.

HOW WOULD THE BTS BOYS FEEL TO RECEIVE THEIR FIRST GRAMMY AWARDS NOMINATION?

Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, V, Suga and RM have also confided in Jimmy Fallon with their feelings and the interpreters of ‘ON’ held an interview with the host, where they confessed how they would feel about getting a nomination for the GRAMMY Awards this year.

The host and comedian recalled when he asked Suga some time ago what plans they had as a band in the future and the rapper of ‘The Last’ mentioned that they had in mind to win a GRAMMY, recognition granted by the National Academy of Arts and Sciences of the USA recording.

Namjoon, leader of the Korean pop band, said that it was undoubtedly one of the most important awards for anyone who is dedicated to music and a year ago they enjoyed performing on stage at the ceremony.

We all grew up watching the GRAMMYs and especially remember the 2009 performance with T.I., Jay-Z, M.I.A.

The boy originally from the city of Ilsan in South Korea, explained that they have dreamed of making music all their life, so presenting their creations, lyrics and tracks for the GRAMMY is one of their biggest goals. RM commented that it is a natural desire that has grown over time.

If you missed the group’s third performance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, we invite you to visit: BTS shows their mysterious side with Black Swan on The Tonight Show.



