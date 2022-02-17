What is BitYard, Cryptocurrency Transaction Platform, How to Use?

BitYard aims to be a one-stop trading platform for investors globally. Continuing to offer professional, useful and new investment services to global users since 2019, the stock market uses the slogan “Grow your future in Yard”. Stating that they have taken crypto money transactions to a whole new level with a fundamentally improved user interface, BitYard aims to provide users with a better investment experience. At this point, BitYard offers a wide variety of products to appeal to both novice traders and professional traders.

What is BitYard?

BitYard is a cryptocurrency trading platform that offers many transactions to users with the advantage of a single platform. BitYard, headquartered in Singapore, falls under the jurisdiction of the American Monetary Services Corporation (MSB), the Estonian Financial Regulatory Authority (MTR), the Australian Transaction Reporting and Analysis Center (AUSTRAC) and the Singapore Business Administration (ACRA).

It is also stated in the statements made by the exchange that BitYard has multiple licenses. For this reason, it is thought that users’ concerns about legal processes have decreased to the lowest levels. It also implements BitYard KYC and AML procedures.

In addition to being an online crypto exchange designed to support crypto transactions, BitYard also offers its users spot transactions, Contracts for Differences (CFD) and copy trading services. In addition, it offers perpetual contract and grid trading services to users. BitYard also supports investing in crypto, indices, commodities and forex through its CFD trading platform. Supported forex transactions include AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, USD/CHF and NZD/USD.

Single Point Trading Platform: BitYard

BitYard offers spot transactions, CFD transactions, copy transactions, perpetual transactions and frid transactions in cryptocurrencies through a single platform to serve its users as a single point trading platform. Thus, users can perform many transactions from one place without having to use different platforms. In addition, users also benefit from the opportunity to deposit with traditional currencies on the platform.

On the other hand, BitYard users can manage their transactions from anywhere at any time via the mobile application. The BitYard mobile app is currently available on the AppStore and GoogleStore.

In addition, he states that BitYard offers a wide customer service platform when users have any problems. BitYard provides support to its users via email and live chat. There is also a help center and FAQ page created to learn about the platform and answer general questions.

BitYard Affiliate Program

BitYard users can also benefit from the affiliate program in 3 simple steps. First of all, users need to share the reference links created for them after registering with their relatives or followers via social media.

At this point, users can clearly view referral link statistics and commission records through affiliate influencer records.

In addition, investors can become eContract members if they show high performance. In this way, he states that he promised to support BitYard users to quickly climb the ladder of success.

How to Use BitYard?

First of all, you need to be a member to use BitYard. To become a member, you need to fill out the registration form on the BitYard homepage and then click the “Get Started” button. At this point, users are offered the opportunity to register in two ways: registration by e-mail and registration by mobile phone.

After these steps, it is recommended to verify your KYC. This will both keep your funds safer and minimize any legal problems you may encounter.

Then you have to deposit money to be able to trade on the stock market. Users; can make deposits by sending cryptocurrencies currently supported on BitYard, buying USDT with dollars and sending from external wallets.

To deposit funds into your BitYard wallet, select the “Deposit” option from the “Asset” tab and select the money you want to deposit. Then, after selecting the chain you want to use, you can send your transaction by scanning the wallet address or QR code that appears.

In addition, the fee for convert transactions is determined as 0.1%, while for CFD transactions, the fee is determined as Opening Fee = Margin * Leverage * 0.05% and closing fee = Margin * Leverage * 0.05%.

Conclusion

BitYard is described as an easy-to-use crypto trading platform that gives traders access to both spot and CFD trading. Additionally, BitYard offers access to commodities, forex and index CFD trading, making BitYard a one-stop trading platform for users who want to invest in asset classes beyond cryptos.

Supporting more than 150 countries worldwide, the exchange also offers the ability to take advantage of high leverage through its “Contract” trading platform.

In addition, BitYard states that security is their priority and offers users multiple security steps such as SMS verification, email verification and 2FA verification for this.

You can use this link to get more detailed information about BitYard and to start the process by registering.