What is Binance’s Listed SuperFarm?

Binance exchange listed SuperFarm (SUPER) on March 25. What are SuperFarm and SUPER tokens seeing a price increase after the announcement?

SuperFarm (SUPER) price; It gained 161 percent on the monthly chart, 124 percent on the two-week chart and 32 percent on the weekly chart. The token’s daily earnings were 39 percent, rising to $ 3.83 on March 27, hitting an all-time high.

SUPER has a market value of $ 384 million. The daily trading volume of the token is around $ 163 million.

What is SuperFarm and SUPER?

SuperFarm is a cross-chain DeFi protocol that allows users to trade with digital assets such as NFT. The aim of the protocol is to connect the growing NFT industry with DeFi.

The protocol has integrated with Binance Smart Chain. Also SuperFarm; PARSIQ has partnered with Polygon, Injective Protocol, Animoca Brands, and Eternity Chain. Preparing to present the NFT Launchpad on March 31, SuperFarm announced that it will release its full version within a few months.

Of SUPER, the local token of SuperFarm; It is stated that it will be used in payments, staking, NFTs and community transactions. While the total supply of SUPER is 1 billion, its circulating supply is 101 million. Among the exchanges listing SUPER; Binance, Uniswap, Pancakeswap, Quickswap, Gate.io, 1inch, Bilaxy, MXC.